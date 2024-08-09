Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL price hikes may have just been confirmed

We’re less than a week from the Made by Google event, where Google will unveil four Pixel 9 phones. That’s going to be a first for Google, as the company used to launch only two new Pixel devices during the second half of the year. We know all that from the countless leaks that spoiled every single Pixel 9 secret.

The Pixel 9 roster will include the base model, a same-size Pixel 9 Pro version, a Pixel 9 Pro XL that’s the actual successor of the Pixel 8 Pro, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold foldable. This is the first year Google will sell the Pixel 9 Pro version in two sizes, and it’s the first year the Pixel flagship series includes a foldable handset.

With so many choices, price will play a key role when choosing a new Pixel phone this year. A series of leaks gave us the purported Pixel 9 prices for Europe and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold price for the US. From the looks of it, buyers aren’t getting better prices than last year. According to everything we’ve heard so far, Google’s next foldable will stick to the same price, but every other Pixel 9 model will be more expensive.

A recent European price leak indicated that US prices would receive similar treatment, and now we have a leak that seems to confirm that news.

A Reddit user stumbled upon the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL prices for T-Mobile. As you can see in the following screenshot, we’re looking at prices of $999.99 and $1,299.99 for the two devices.

Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL price leak. Image source: Reddit

The Pixel 9 Pro’s $999.99 price matches the Pixel 8 Pro’s price tag from last year, but there’s a big difference: The new Pixel 9 Pro will be the same size as the base Pixel 9 model.

It’s the Pixel 9 Pro XL that’s the true successor of the Pixel 8 Pro. If the leak is accurate, we’re looking at a $1,299.99 price for the handset.

There is one issue with the leak. It offers the same price point for the 256GB and 512GB versions of the Pixel 9 Pro. We might be looking at placeholder information. If that’s the case, then the prices aren’t necessarily accurate.

Another explanation is a preorder deal. Android Central points out that rumors say Google will offer buyers a storage upgrade and a free year of Gemini Advanced with Pixel 9 Pro preorders in Europe. A similar deal might be in place for the US. We’ve seen Samsung do the same thing with its smartphones for the past two years.

Assuming the T-Mobile leak is real and the $200 price increase is correct, the base Pixel 9 model might cost $899 in the US. European leaks say the Pixel 9 will cost €899 in the EU. Both of these prices can’t be correct at the same time. The EU price includes VAT. Therefore, the advertised US price has to be lower. A $799 price point might make more sense for the base Pixel 9.

There’s also the iPhone 16 to take into account here. We haven’t seen any leaks saying the iPhone 16 models will cost more than last year. I don’t think Google can afford to release more expensive Pixel 9 phones if Apple’s iPhone 16 models stick to the same price points. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is an exception, of course.

Speculation aside, we only have a few days to go until Google unveils the Pixel 9 series, price and preorder deals included.