Will the Pixel 9 get a price hike this year?

Pixel fans are in for a big treat next week when Google unveils the Pixel 9 series. They’re not only getting the new Pixel hardware two months ahead of schedule, but they’ll also have four new Pixel models to choose from.

The smallest Pixel will come in regular and Pro versions: the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. Then, we’ll get a Pixel 8 Pro successor called the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Finally, the second-generation Pixel Fold will get a new name. The new foldable will be included in the Pixel 9 series as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

We know all that because almost everything about the phones has leaked in great detail. We know the specs, the Gemini AI features, and the preorder deals for Google’s upcoming new Pixel 9 phones. Also, Google had to reveal the handsets’ design a few days ago, as leaks were running rampant online.

More recently, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold price leaked, indicating Google won’t charge you more for the Pixel Fold successor. But there’s also chatter suggesting that the other Pixel 9 phones will be more expensive than last year.

According to a recent leak, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will cost $1,799 or $1,919, depending on whether you buy the 256GB or 512GB version. All Pixel 9 Pro models will come with a free year of Gemini Advanced, a $240 value.

It’s great that Google hasn’t followed Samsung’s lead and increased the price of the new foldable. Also, that free year of Gemini AI is a great perk if you have interest in Google’s genAI.

As for the other three Pixel 9 models, a leak from a few weeks ago gave us the purported prices for the European Union. The Pixel 9 is expected to start at €899, according to data Dealabs obtained from a French retailer. That’s €100 more expensive than its predecessor.

The Pixel 9 Pro should cost €1,099 in the region, matching the price of last year’s Pixel 8 Pro. But the latter features a larger screen size. Its direct successor is the Pixel 9 Pro XL, which will supposedly start at €1,199 in the EU. The same leak indicated the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will start at €1,899, which matches the price of its predecessor.

As a reminder, European prices always include VAT compared to the US. However, these price points indicate that Google is raising the prices of the Pixel 9 by at least €100 while introducing a Pixel 9 Pro that’s the same size as the regular Pixel 9. The idea is to raise the average selling price of the Pixel phones, a strategy that worked well for the iPhone.

If the leak is accurate, the base Pixel 9 might be $100 more expensive in the US. That’s what a new report from 9to5Google indicates.

The Pixel 9 might cost $799, compared to $699 for the Pixel 8. The Pixel 9 Pro, the new smaller Pro model, will cost $999, taking the price of the Pixel 8 Pro. Then, the Pixel 9 Pro XL, which is the size of last year’s Pixel 8 Pro, will cost $1,099, or $100 more than its predecessor.

Pixel fans dying to upgrade this year might not like these price hikes. But, again, the Pixel 9 Pro preorders will come with 12 months of free Gemini Advanced access.

Also, the Pixel 9 phones will bring a few important upgrades. Leaked Google marketing documentation showed the Pixel 9 Pro phones are getting 16GB of RAM, with the regular Pixel 9 set at 12GB.

There’s also the Tensor G4 chip to consider, though the Pixel 9 custom processor won’t deliver a meaningful speed bump over its predecessor. The phones will also get a few camera hardware upgrades, which can explain the price hike.

While all this is speculation, it’s based on many Pixel 9 leaks — and Pixel rumors are almost always correct. Thankfully, we don’t have too long to wait. Google’s Pixel 9 launch event happens on August 13th. It’s likely that preorders will start soon after Google’s event.