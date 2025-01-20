macOS Sequoia Mail app might finally get a feature Gmail has had for ages

With iOS 18.2, Apple released its long-overdue Mail redesign. It was first teased during the WWDC 2024 keynote as Cupertino hoped Apple Intelligence could make Mail notification smarter. Weirdly, this feature had been only announced for iPhone, even though iPad and Mac devices could also run Apple’s AI platform.

Here’s how the company describes the new Mail experience: “Mail is introducing new ways for users to manage their inboxes. On-device categorization organizes and sorts incoming emails into Primary for personal and time-sensitive emails, Transactions for confirmations and receipts, Updates for news and social notifications, and Promotions for marketing emails and coupons. Mail also features a new digest view that pulls together all of the relevant emails from a business, allowing users to quickly scan for what’s important at the moment.”

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman says Apple plans to bring the new Mail app to macOS Sequoia. However, it won’t arrive with macOS 15.3, but with the upcoming macOS 15.4, it is expected to be available in April.

Gurman writes that Apple wants to catch up and offer this Mail experience to macOS Sequoia users. With that, they will have on-device categorization, different tabs highlighting the kind of message they received, and what’s more urgent at the moment.

This, of course, has been available for Gmail users for quite a while. In addition, there are other tools that can greatly help you with that. For example, Serif is an AI mail companion that can categorize your messages while preparing a draft using your writing style.

Still, this isn’t the only major change coming with macOS 15.4. The journalist also expects Apple to add the new Siri digital assistant, enabling users to “better tap into personal information and use the App Intents technology to more precisely control apps.”

Wrap up

While we still have a few more months to see these changes, Apple is currently facing another issue. With the latest iOS 18.3 beta, the company had to stop summarizing news notifications, as the information was mostly wrong. That said, Cupertino will have to address that if not for iOS 18.3 but for the upcoming iOS 18.4 update.