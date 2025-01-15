I tried this AI email assistant, and now I finally have an empty inbox

Over the past few years, several AI tools have promised solutions for problems we didn’t have. Good examples are the Rabbit R1 and the Humane AI Pin. However, when we find AI tools that can actually help us, such as this cool ChatGPT hack, it feels like we discovered something completely unique.

That’s exactly how I feel about Serif.AI. The AI executive assistant organizes your inbox and, more impressively, creates drafts of ready-to-send replies, just like a human assistant. With that, you can save hours every week and focus on what matters.

By connecting your Gmail account with Serif, it quickly learns how you send messages and starts drafting them for you within an hour. Once the AI is familiarized with you, you can start saving time in replying to pitches, coffee invitations, demo briefings, and so much more.

While all emails that need a response will have a draft ready to go, all other messages will be sorted into actionable labels so you can quickly spot what needs your attention. The categories include Info, Needs Response, Done, and Waiting for Reply.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

For all the other messages, aka spam, marketing, and AI junk, Serif filters them away, helping keep your inbox manageable.

Unlike other tools, Serif is built with privacy at its core. The company says, “Only you have access to your private assistant, not even your teammates. Everything your assistant learns is private only to you.” More importantly, “your emails are never used to train general AI models. No one other than you and your assistant can access your emails.” Its system has been audited by a third-party security firm and has a Google Verified and CASA Tier 2 accredited.

The best part about the app is that there isn’t a learning curve, which has always prevented me from switching to cool third-party email apps. Serif only takes one click to set up, and drafts show up directly in Gmail. It’s not an extension. Just add it to your email, and you’re good to go.

Serif offers a seven-day trial. After that, you can choose Essentials ($20/month) or Pro ($45/month) plans. The yearly option offers a 10% discount.