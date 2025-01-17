It sure looks like Apple is getting ready to release a HomePod with a display

Another rumor suggests Apple’s long-rumored HomePod with a display is launching in 2025. This time, a paywalled report by DigiTimes (via MacRumors) says Tianma Microelectronics will supply the gadget’s 7-inch LCD panel. Taiwan’s Radiant will reportedly handle backlight module production, and BYD will assemble the device.

Rumors about this HomePod with a screen have been floating on the web for years now, especially with conflicting reports about Apple’s upcoming home robot.

Last year, tvOS 17.4 hinted at this device, and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said Apple was planning to combine the Apple TV, FaceTime, and HomePod in one system. The journalist said Cupertino also wanted to create a “HomePod with a screen that swivels like a robotic arm.” This HomePod with an iPad-like display could be released as soon as 2026.

In 2023, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple was readying a HomePod with a screen for the first half of 2024. While he eventually reframed his prediction to 2025, he believed it could feature a 7-inch display with Tianma manufacturing it. “The HomePod, which equips a panel, could enable tighter integration with Apple’s other hardware products, marking a significant shift in the company’s smart home strategy.”

Rumors say Apple has been working on several HomePod variants with screens. Two of them are a tabletop device with a robotic arm, and the other is an iPad-like product with a speaker combo and a built-in camera, something like an Amazon Echo Show.

In addition, a HomePod 3 is expected to be released as Apple’s smart home hub. Although reports suggest Apple Intelligence could play a big role in a smart speaker/display device, adding a better A17 Pro or M chip could greatly increase the price of a device most people aren’t willing to buy.

It seems that this product could be revealed in the third quarter of 2025, after the WWDC 2025 keynote. As always, BGR will monitor rumors and reports about this smart speaker and let you know if we learn more.