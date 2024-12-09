HomePod 3 to reportedly feature a massive redesign with a 6-7-inch OLED screen

Almost seven years after the first HomePod was introduced, Apple’s smart speaker strategy never really took off. The price was too high, and the HomePod mini could not compete against more affordable speakers from Google and Amazon.

Still, Apple continues to offer smart speakers with the 2022 HomePod 2 and the 2020 HomePod mini. Hard-core Apple fans definitely have a few at home, and some might agree with me that the Apple TV 4K combo with a pair of HomePod 2 is one of the best ways to experience a full, immersive experience right now.

In the search to expand its market, it seems Apple is finally ready to revamp its smart speaker strategy with HomePod 3. According to Korean outlet SE Daily (via MacRumors), Cupertino is one step closer to releasing the long-awaited HomePod with a display.

The publication reveals Apple will use Tianma to supply the OLED panels for the upcoming HomePod 3, which will be released in 2025. So far, it’s unclear if this product will be only a new generation of the HomePod brand or if it could be the long-rumored smart displays Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman has reported over the past few months.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Rumors say Apple has been working on several HomePod variants with screens. Two of them are a tabletop device with a robotic arm, and the other is an iPad-like product with a speaker combo and a built-in camera, something like an Amazon Echo Show.

While at least one of these products is expected to be released next year, this HomePod 3 product could be another option. This device is expected to feature a 6-7 inch OLED display, and Apple would likely focus on smart home functionality.

The HomePod 3 would feature a high-quality OLED screen and could finally be used as Apple’s smart home hub. Although reports suggest Apple Intelligence could play a big role in a smart speaker/display device, adding a better A17 Pro or M chip could greatly increase the price of a device most people aren’t willing to buy.

It seems this product could be revealed in the third quarter of 2025, after the WWDC 2025 keynote. As always, BGR will keep an eye on rumors and reports about this smart speaker, and we’ll let you know if we learn more about it.