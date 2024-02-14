There’s only one way Apple could make the perfect HomePod with a screen

The launch of a HomePod with a screen seems like a matter of time. This device has been rumored for over three years now since Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said Apple was exploring several different audio speaker models for the future.

At the time, the journalist said Apple could be preparing an Apple TV with a HomePod combo, an iPad with a HomePod, or the three products combined. While it’s still unclear which product Apple wants to compete with (smart home hubs, Amazon Echo products, etc.), analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in 2023, Apple was readying a HomePod with a screen for the first half of 2024.

The analyst believes it could feature a 7-inch display, which Tianma will manufacture. “The HomePod, which equips a panel, could enable tighter integration with Apple’s other hardware products, marking a significant shift in the company’s smart home strategy,” Kuo wrote.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

In addition, X leaker KosutamiSan has posted a new HomePod prototype with a circular display several times. Unlike reports from Gurman and Kuo, Kosutami shows that Apple could be planning to modify the current display that only shows waves with a proper screen that adds information.

More details on HomePod B720

Same panel size and same design with HomePod 2. Screen were bit curved, looks great after got assembled.#appleinternal pic.twitter.com/z8mYgeI3O2 — Kosutami (@KosutamiSan) December 26, 2023

Now, 9to5Mac‘s Filipe Espósito found references to an upcoming HomePod with a screen, which is in an “advanced stage of development.” According to Espósito, here’s what he could find with tvOS 17.4 beta:

This unreleased device is identified as Z314

It is powered by an A15 Bionic chip (which both the newest Apple TV 4K and the iPad mini 6 also are)

tvOS 17.4 beta 3 adds support to new SwiftUI frameworks for the Homepod, including a tool used to debug unresponsive UI in iOS apps.

This all leads the journalist to believe Apple is indeed working on a HomePod with a screen.

I hope Apple launches an Amazon Echo Show competitor instead of just a HomePod with a circular screen

Apple could build the perfect Amazon Echo Show competitor with a HomePod with a screen. Image source: Amazon

While the ultimate goal would be for Apple to expand its HomePod lineup with more than small and bigger versions, I feel like a HomePod with a circular display could be a nice addition. However, a HomePod with an iPad-like screen could be the ultimate combo.

Imagine creating your perfect recipes in the kitchen by watching a video on this product, talking to someone over FaceTime, or even watching your favorite video clip with better audio than on your iPhone.

This device could also be handy for controlling your home, such as seeing who’s in your front door, controlling the thermostat, performing automation, etc. Lastly, this HomePod with a screen could complement the sound experience with a pair of other HomePod models.

Wrap up

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

While I don’t think Apple needs to create an Amazon Echo Show competitor, I think this could be the perfect way to expand the HomePod lineup. I love my pair of HomePod 2, and I hope Apple keeps expanding its smart speakers lineup with more options.

If this device ever comes to life, I’m sure I’d have one in my office, another in my kitchen, and one at my bedside. The possibilities are endless, and they would only aggregate with users’ existing HomePods.