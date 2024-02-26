Apple’s first HomePod with a screen is launching in 2025, but I want it now

After tvOS 17.4 hinted that a HomePod with a screen could have its release date revealed sooner, Bloomberg’s journalist Mark Gurman says this device won’t be released “until 2025 at the earliest,” meaning this upcoming operating system update for Apple TV only shows that Cupertino has something being cooked up for the long run.

Gurman was the first to report that Apple was working on a HomePod with a screen, as the company has been planning to combine the Apple TV, FaceTime, and HomePod in one system. The journalist says Cupertino wants to create a “HomePod with a screen that swivels like a robotic arm.” The release date of this HomePod with an iPad-like display is unclear, but a version that could be magnetically attached to a wall was also possible.

Still, Bloomberg’s journalist believes that Apple hasn’t made enough advance to consider the release date of a HomePod with a screen imminent. Gurman’s sources tell him that Apple “continues to pursue this idea and has begun early work on it with overseas suppliers, including China’s BYD, which makes some iPad models.” That said, at the earliest, a product launch wouldn’t come until 2025.

Apple could build the perfect Amazon Echo Show competitor with a HomePod with a screen. Image source: Amazon Image source: Amazon

Interestingly, in 2023, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple was readying a HomePod with a screen for the first half of 2024. The analyst believed it could feature a 7-inch display with Tianma manufacturing it. “The HomePod, which equips a panel, could enable tighter integration with Apple’s other hardware products, marking a significant shift in the company’s smart home strategy,” Kuo wrote.

In addition, X leaker KosutamiSan has posted a new HomePod prototype with a circular display several times. Unlike reports from Gurman and Kuo, Kosutami shows that Apple could be planning to modify the current display that only shows waves with a proper screen that adds information. However, that seems like a different product.

Wrap up

While the ultimate goal would be for Apple to expand its HomePod lineup with more than small and bigger versions, I feel like a HomePod with a circular display could be a nice addition. However, a HomePod with an iPad-like screen could be the ultimate combo.

Imagine creating perfect recipes in the kitchen by watching a video on this product, talking to someone over FaceTime, or even watching your favorite video clip with better audio than on your iPhone.

This device could also be handy for controlling your home, such as seeing who’s in your front door, controlling the thermostat, performing automation, etc. Lastly, this HomePod with a screen could complement the sound experience with a pair of other HomePod models.

BGR will keep following the latest reports about this product.