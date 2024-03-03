Is the iPhone 16 even worth waiting for?

With the iPhone 16 expected to launch in eight months, is it actually worth waiting for? It all depends on what kind of customer you are. Early adopters usually choose to jump on the high-end models right away, while others wait to get better deals and a better experience once the bugs have been ironed out and the delayed features have rolled out.

Since the iPhone 15 lineup is still just a few months old, is it better to buy one of those models now, or is the iPhone 16 worth waiting for? Here’s what you need to consider.

Should I buy the iPhone 15 now?

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

If you have an older iPhone or your smartphone’s battery is starting to fade, you should definitely get an iPhone 15 now. I even think the standard models are a better value than the Pro models. Comparatively, standard iPhone 15 models offer more benefits than the previous generation, while the Pro versions aren’t that different from the 2022 lineup.

If you upgrade to the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus, you’ll get an all-new design, way better cameras, a USB-C port, an improved processor, and great battery life – which, with iOS 17.4, Apple says can handle double the cycles of previous iPhones.

For the Pro models, Apple added a titanium finish, a faster USB-C port, improved optical zoom for iPhone 15 Pro Max, and better cameras. There’s a new and faster processor, but in my usage, I feel like it’s always getting hotter, even when not performing serious tasks, which makes the battery drain faster. That said, sometimes I feel like the last great Pro model was the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

So, is the iPhone 16 worth waiting for?

If you plan to buy a standard model, go ahead buy an iPhone 15 or an iPhone 15 Plus. But if you want a Pro or Pro Max model, I think you should wait until the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max launch later this year. Here’s what the rumors say about those phones.

Will the iPhone 16 have a 120Hz display?

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

The standard iPhone 16 models will have the same 60hz display refresh rate. For now, a 120 Hz refresh rate is exclusive to the Pro models. On the other hand, in 2025, it’s rumored that the standard iPhone 16 models will get both ProMotion and Always-On display technologies.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro models will get bigger displays, measuring in at 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches. This will be yet another feature differentiating the next lineup.

Will the iPhone 16 look the same as the iPhone 15?

All four iPhone 16 models should have a similar design to that of the iPhone 15 lineup. Despite the bigger displays rumored for the Pro versions, they won’t look different than last year’s model, but they will have new features, such as:

5x optical zoom for both Pro models

48MP telephoto lens

New A18 Pro chip

Improved battery life

Exclusive AI features

Exclusive Capture button

Will the iPhone 16 have AI features?

Image source: Apple Inc.

Everything points to Apple going all in on AI with the iPhone 16. Although it’s unclear which features will be exclusive to this model and which will be part of iOS 18, it’s true that AI is coming to the iPhone 16 – which, for me, makes it worth the upgrade.

These are some use cases for Apple’s AI:

Auto-summarizing and auto-complete features for Apple’s core apps and productivity software (Pages, Keynote). This was also rumored by leaker yeux1122, who uncovered lines of code on iOS 18 pointing to these features.

Better playlist creation in Apple Music

Siri overhaul with a focus on AI

Code completion in a new version of Xcode for developers

AppleCare tools to assist employees in helping customers with troubleshooting

Is USB-C on iPhone 16 getting any better?

iPhone 15’s USB-C Port Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

iPhone 15 Pro models have USB 3.0 technology, while the base models use USB 2.0. It’s unclear if Apple is going to change that on the iPhone 16. Still, all four models will keep the USB-C port.

Wrap up

Ultimately, it depends on your budget and whether you’re willing to wait six more month for the arrival of the iPhone 16 to decide if it’s worth it or not. BGR has a full guide highlighting all the latest rumors about the upcoming smartphone. With that, we hope we can help you decide whether the iPhone 16 is going to be worth it for you or not.