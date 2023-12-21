iOS 18 code leak suggests iPhone Ultra was nothing but a dream

Do you remember the iPhone Ultra rumors? It all started after the iPhone 14 was announced. During a few months, we expected that Apple would ditch the iPhone 15 Pro Max for a new Ultra brand (with a titanium frame, better optical zoom, and an exclusive processor) or release a similar but somewhat unique iPhone Ultra above the Pro Max iteration.

Then, rumors suggested that Apple scrapped plans for this phone for 2023 and instead would release it by 2024 with the iPhone 16 series. Fortunately, it seems the iPhone Ultra was nothing but a dream, as an early iOS 18 code suggests Apple is working on only four new iPhone models.

According to data obtained by MacRumors, iOS 18 contains references to four iPhones:

D47 – ‌iPhone 16‌

D48 – ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus

D93 – iPhone 16 Pro

D94 – ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max

The publication believes a potential iPhone Ultra could fall under one of these four identifiers, as MacRumors is only guessing, based on past evidence, what these references could mean to potential iPhones.

An iPhone Ultra would be a mistake, but Apple might do something 100% right with the iPhone 16 series

While I don’t think an iPhone Ultra would add value to the company’s iPhone models, there’s one thing I think Apple is doing right.

After a couple of years of offering last year’s processor to the regular models, with the A18 family, Apple is said to offer the A18 and A18 Pro chips. Although, theoretically, the A18 will likely be very similar to the A17 Pro, changing the brand to say this is a new processor could improve sales.

The company already does that with the Apple Watch, which has had almost the same processor for three years, and people still keep buying Apple’s smartwatch.

Of course, this iOS 18 early version might not feature everything MacRumors needed to know about new iPhone models. Still, I think it makes sense if the company keeps focusing on its four main versions and scraps this rumored Ultra model.

BGR will keep following the latest rumors on iPhone 16 and iOS 18.