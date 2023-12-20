Yes, new iPhones are coming in 2024. According to MacRumors, early development versions of the iOS 18 operating system contain references to four new iPhone models. The code does not reveal anything that we didn’t know about the upcoming phones, but it does indicate that Apple might not have any big surprises in store for consumers next year.

iOS 18, codenamed “Crystal” internally, contains references to the following four iPhones:

D47 – ‌iPhone 16‌

D48 – ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus

D93 – iPhone 16 Pro

D94 – ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max

2024’s iPhone lineup will seemingly be identical to Apple’s lineup in 2022 and 2023. This is not especially surprising, but it does conflict with the rumors of an iPhone Ultra launching alongside the other iPhone 16 models. As MacRumors notes, the Ultra model could potentially fall under one of these four device identifiers, but it would likely have its own.

iOS 18 code also reveals that all four 2024 iPhone models will be equipped with a new system-on-chip called Tahiti, or t8140. This is what Apple is calling its A18 chip internally. This would be a change of pace for the company, as Apple has recently put older, less powerful chips in the base iPhone models and the latest and greatest chip in the Pro models.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

MacRumors points out that Apple might still differentiate the devices by bringing a more powerful A18 Pro to the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, but all four new models should have more comparable performance than in previous generations.

Finally, the sources claim that iOS 18 contains references to a Broadcom Wi-Fi and Bluetooth module that might ship in the iPhone 16 lineup. Unfortunately, that code does not offer any details that might help us learn more about the new phones.