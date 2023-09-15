iPhone 16 Pro again rumored to have solid-state buttons, larger display, and more

With the iPhone 15 pre-orders now available, it’s time to move on to iPhone 16 rumors. A well-known Weibo leaker has shared a few “industry leaks” covering what to expect from Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16 lineup, which will launch about a year from now in September 2024.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

According to the leaker, Apple is planning solid-state buttons for next year’s iPhone 16 Pro models. This feature was heavily implied to be in the works during the early days of iPhone 15 rumors, but it seems Cupertino had to delay this feature due to manufacturing issues.

Now, if the company goes through with solid-state buttons, the iPhone 16 Pro could lose all – or most – physical buttons, making this device more rugged and water-resistant.

In addition, the leaker says the 5x multi-prism telephoto camera will also arrive for the standard model. The information has already been corroborated by the Korean blog The Elec. By the beginning of the year, the publication said, “It is known that Apple plans to apply Folded Zoon to one type (Pro Max) in the iPhone 15 series this year and two types (Pro/Pro Max) in the iPhone 16 series next year.”

Lastly, the leaker also said they expect Apple to increase the size of the iPhone 16 Pro displays from 6.1-inch to 6.3-inches. DSCC analyst Ross Young has also reported this. He previously said Apple is increasing both Pro and Pro Max sizes to 6.3 and 6.9-inch displays.

All iPhone 16 models will also feature the Dynamic Island – although ProMotion and Always-On Display technologies will remain exclusive for the higher-end models.

Besides this report, rumors indicate that Apple could tweak the Dynamic Island in 2024 by adding an under-panel Face ID sensor. It’s been a few years since rumors suggested that Apple is working on this technology. DSCC Ross Young says the company could have implemented this for now but decided to wait for marketing purposes.

With that, the iPhone 16 Pro models could feature a hole-punch cutout instead of this pill-shape design – although the Weibo leaker thinks Apple won’t tweak the Dynamic Island in 2024. In addition, we also expect the A18 Pro chip, although it’s unclear what benefits this processor will bring to the new phones.