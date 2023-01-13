iPhone 16 Pro to feature smaller Dynamic Island and Face ID under the screen

The iPhone of our dreams is closer than ever. It would be a true all-screen device with no bezels of any sort, and no notches or holes punched through the screen. Apple has been working on technology to place iPhone sensors like Face ID and Touch ID under the screen for years, which will make the all-screen iPhone design possible. The transition might begin with the iPhone 16 Pro models, which reportedly feature an under-display Face ID sensor. As a result, the iPhone 16 Pro will reportedly have a smaller Dynamic Island at the top.

The information comes from a leaker who revealed several details about the 2024 iPhone 16 Pro models, which Apple is currently developing.

With more than 18 months to go until the iPhone 16 launch, we’ll tell you from the start that we’re looking at early rumors. Even if the information is accurate, as many leaks turn out to be, Apple has plenty of time to change the final iPhone 16 design.

The iPhone 16 Pro design will be different from its predecessors, LeaksApplePro wrote on Howtoisolve. Face ID will reportedly go under the screen, allowing Apple to reduce the size of the pill-shaped hole that pierces the screen, otherwise known as the Dynamic Island.

A report a few days ago also noted the significant design change for the iPhone 16 Pro models. Previously, other Apple insiders said that the iPhone 16 might be the first iPhone to feature a true all-screen design. Now, it looks like that might not be the case.

iPhone 14 Pro on a throw. Image source: Jonathan Geller, BGR

But as much as we’d love a design with no notches or “islands,” the iPhone 14 Pro brought a feature many people would still want even after the Dynamic Island shrinks or disappears. We’re talking about all that nifty multitasking functionality.

The leaker says that the iPhone 16 Pro will still support the Dynamic Island. Apparently, the Dynamic Island will show more information as the Face ID authentication system goes under the screen. The resulting Dynamic Island could be 50% smaller than the one on the iPhone 14 Pro.

Moreover, the iPhone 16 Pro might be the first iPhone without any ports. The leaker says Apple engineers are developing two prototypes. One has a USB-C connector at the bottom, and one is portless. But LeaksApplePro says the iPhone 16 is unlikely to lose ports.

The report also details other purported iPhone 16 Pro specs. The phone will supposedly ship with a minimum of 256GB of storage, going all the way up to 2TB of built-in flash memory. The processor will prioritize energy efficiency and battery life over power gains. Additionally, iOS 17 and iOS 18 will also focus on improving battery life., the report claims

On the camera front, the iPhone 16 Pro is said to have a 48-megapixel primary sensor that supports 8K video recording.

Finally, the leaker mentions iPhone 16 Pro pricing, indicating that Apple might keep this year’s iPhone 15 Pro price tiers again in 2024. However, the iPhone 15 Pro will reportedly be more expensive than its predecessor.