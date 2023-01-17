Apple adding periscope lens to both iPhone 16 Pro models in 2024

One of the main features of the iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra this year is a new periscope lens. According to rumors, this camera upgrade will be exclusive to the larger model, bringing a differentiation between Pro versions for the first time since the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

That said, The Elec believes Apple will fix this disadvantage to the smaller Pro model by adding a periscope lens to both iPhone 16 Pro versions in 2024.

“It is known that Apple plans to apply Folded Zoon to one type (pro Max) in the iPhone 15 series this year and two types (Pro/Pro Max) in the iPhone 16 series next year.”

The publication isn’t the only one saying the periscope lens will be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra, as analysts Ming-Chi Kuo and Jeff Pu already reported the same in the past.

The Elec also says that LG Innotek and Jahwa Electronics are the main suppliers of the periscope lens.

According to the industry, LG Innotek and Jahwa Electronics are expected to account for 70% and 30% respectively, of OIS actuators for the iPhone 15 series folded zoom that Apple will release in the second half of the year. Apple plans to apply folded zoom for the first time this year to the top model of the iPhone 15 series, the Pro Max.

What we know about the iPhone 16 Pro models

Besides this report saying both iPhone 16 Pro models will feature a periscope lens, rumors indicate that Apple could tweak the Dynamic Island in 2024 by adding an under-panel Face ID sensor.

It’s been a few years since rumors indicated that Apple is working on this technology. DSCC Ross Young says the company could have implemented this for now, but it decided to wait for marketing purposes.

With that, the iPhone 16 Pro models could feature a hole-punch cutout instead of this pill-shape design. In addition, we also expect the A18 Bionic chip, although it’s unclear what benefits this processor will bring to the new phones.