iPhone 16 Pro users are complaining about a major bug that Apple will fix soon

Every new iPhone model seems to suffer from at least a few major bugs. Last year, iPhone 15 Pro owners complained about the iPhone overheating. While Apple said it was due to unoptimized apps, tests showed that the A17 Pro chip was also more likely to overheat than other chips.

This time, iPhone 16 Pro users are complaining about a bug that causes their phones to randomly freeze and restart. As first spotted by MacRumors, people are complaining on Reddit and Apple Support Community forums.

It’s unclear why this issue happens, but users report that their iPhones unexpectedly freeze and then reboot. More impressively, this bug has been haunting iPhone 16 Pro users since its release a month ago. Even with iOS 18.0.1, users complain about it.

Some iPhone 16 Pro users say they have this issue when in StandBy mode. However, most people complain that it’s random. Eventually, the display will stop responding or be almost unresponsive, and then the iPhone will quickly restart.

In one of the longest threads on Reddit, the first iPhone user to report the issue wrote:

My iPhone 16 pro has crashed and restarted at least 5 times in the last hour :( it’s also a little bit slow in some scrolling , all I was doing was looking for wallpapers and trying to change my icons and it started after I tried changing the tint on the icons, when it would just freeze and turn off :( now it’s been freezing when I tried deleting an app or even turning off low power mode. Is anybody experiencing this too ?:/

People continued to complain that this software issue was haunting them. While rebooting or factory resetting the iPhone seems to improve the situation for a while, this bug makes a comeback. Fortunately, Apple says it has addressed this issue with the Release Candidate version of iOS 18.1, which means users only have to update to this new version to have this bug fixed.

