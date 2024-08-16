iPhone 16 Pro colors leak with surprising fourth option

With the iPhone 16 expected to be released next month, we now have a clearer picture of the upcoming lineup of Apple’s 2024 smartphones. This time, a well-known leaker has once again teased the possible iPhone 16 Pro colors.

On X, Sonny Dickson shared a new photo of four dummy units, showing the possible iPhone 16 Pro color variants. In addition to the black, white, and gray options, there’s also a new bronze color. While previous reports claimed a rose or rose gold color would replace Blue Titanium, it seems the final color could be closer to a bronze-like hue.

Interestingly enough, a previous rumor suggested that Apple has found an improved process for coloring titanium. Some users complain that the iPhone 15 Pro could be easily scratched and lose its color, but the new titanium finish could look similar to the glossy finish available on the previous stainless steel models, making it more scratch-resistant.

So far, there have been several leaks regarding the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro colors. However, we’ll only know for sure if those reports are accurate once Apple unveils the new phones. Depending on the shade of this upcoming rose/rose gold/bronze option, this could make it the most popular iPhone 16 model, as Rose and Gold variations of Apple’s devices have been the most popular in recent years.

Besides that, we expect the new iPhone 16 Pro models to feature a new A19 Pro chip, improved cameras, and better battery life. There’s a lot of anticipation regarding these phones, as they will be the first devices to be powered by Apple Intelligence. Even though the most enticing features will take a few months to arrive, Apple is betting its AI platform can help boost sales.

Below, you can read about everything we expect from the iPhone 16 event, including new Apple Watch models, AirPods, and more.