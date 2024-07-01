iPhone 16 battery leak reveals two big improvements

With the iPhone 16 expected to launch in a few months, a new rumor reveals that its battery life could be one of its strongest selling points. According to top insider Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple plans to adopt a stainless steel case for the iPhone’s battery, which would allow for five to 10% higher cell density. This could increase battery life while still making it easier to remove to comply with new EU regulations.

That means Apple would make the battery more efficient, especially with the rumors about the A18 Pro chip, while potentially making it cheaper to replace iPhone batteries since the process won’t be as difficult.

iPhone 16 battery prototype Image source: KosutamiSan/X

Per the new EU laws, users should be able to replace their devices’ batteries themselves with accessible tools by 2025. While this doesn’t mean a regular user will be able to do that, it seems this could easily be part of Apple’s Self-Service Repair program.

Besides this iPhone 16 battery leak, we heard several other reports about improved battery life.

Leaker KosutamiSan believes Apple will improve battery life on the next generation of iPhones by adding a graphene thermal system to improve cooling. They wrote on X:

“Apple is actively working on the graphene thermal system of iPhone 16 Series to solve the existing heating problem. And the batter of Pro series would change to a metal shell for the same reason.” They also said a thinner MagSafe module will help Apple add a bigger physical battery.

A leak shared by X user Majin Bu, which has a mixed track of correct reports, says they were able to get the battery size of the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, and 16 Pro Max. According to them, the iPhone 16 Pro Max could be equipped with a 4,676 mAh battery that is no longer L-shaped “due to the redesign of the internal structure.” With that, Apple would jump from the 4,422 mAh battery of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

A similar jump could be expected for the regular iPhone 16, as it’s rumored to feature a 3,561mAh battery, while the iPhone 15 has a 3,349mAh battery. Unfortunately, those looking for the iPhone 16 Plus should be aware that its battery life might decrease from a capacity of 4,383mAh for the iPhone 15 Plus to 4,006mAh for the upcoming model.

Another Weibo leaker also corroborated this rumor while revealing the battery of the iPhone 16 Pro. That said, these are the expected battery capacities for all new models:

16: 3,561mAh

3,561mAh 16 Plus: 4,006mAh

4,006mAh 16 Pro: 3,355mAh

3,355mAh 16 Pro Max: 4,676mAh

Below, you can find all the latest rumors about the iPhone 16 models.