iPhone 16 battery sizes just leaked for all four models

Corroborating a previous leak, a Weibo user posted the possible iPhone 16 battery capacity for all four phones in the upcoming lineup. This information could be considered great news for most people planning to upgrade, although those waiting for the iPhone 16 Plus model might be disappointed at an apparent battery capacity decrease.

According to the leaker, these are the possible iPhone 16 battery capacities:

iPhone 16: 3,561mAh

iPhone 16 Plus: 4,006mAh

iPhone 16 Pro: 3,355mAh

iPhone 16 Pro Max: 4,676mAh

Except for the iPhone 16 Plus, all other models will get bigger batteries, as the current iPhone 15 features a 3,349mAh battery. For example, the iPhone 15 Pro Max features a 4,422mAh battery, which means the next generation will have the best battery life ever.

Even iPhone 16 Pro users can celebrate. Previously, the possible battery capacity for the iPhone 16 Pro was unknown, but now it seems it’s 3,355mAh compared to 3,290mAh from the current generation.

As an iPhone 15 Pro user, I’m very disappointed with its battery, and I’m not sure this slightly bigger battery is enough to improve my usage. Still, Apple might be increasing the battery capacity due to an internal structure redesign that doesn’t require an L-shaped battery anymore.

Besides that, we have collected other rumors about the iPhone 16 battery life. For example, leaker KosutamiSan believes Apple will improve battery life on the next generation of iPhones by adding a graphene thermal system to improve cooling. They wrote on X:

“Apple is actively working on the graphene thermal system of iPhone 16 Series to solve the existing heating problem. And the batter of Pro series would change to a metal shell for the same reason.”

If that turns out to be accurate, we could have improved battery life for the Pro phones, as both iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro models don’t seem to hold the charge as well as the iPhone 13 Pro models did.

BGR will keep following the latest iPhone 16 rumors.