Sketchy leak claims to reveal huge battery life boost for iPhone 16 Pro Max

If you have been disappointed with your iPhone 15 Pro battery life, and even turning off this feature to save battery wasn’t enough, there is some good news regarding the next generation iPhone models. At least if you’re a Pro user.

A leak shared by X user Majin Bu, which has a mixed track of correct reports, says they were able to get the battery size of the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, and 16 Pro Max. According to them, the iPhone 16 Pro Max could be equipped with a 4,676 mAh battery that is no longer L-shaped “due to the redesign of the internal structure.” With that, Apple would jump from the 4,422 mAh battery of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

A similar jump could be expected for the regular iPhone 16, as it’s rumored to feature a 3,561mAh battery, while the iPhone 15 has a 3,349mAh battery. Unfortunately, those looking for the iPhone 16 Plus should be aware that its battery life might decrease from a capacity of 4,383mAh for the iPhone 15 Plus to 4,006mAh for the upcoming model.

Since the regular models usually offer better battery due to the lack of fancy features such as ProMotion and Always-On display, it’s going to be interesting to see the iPhone 16 Pro Max take the lead by offering the best battery life on an iPhone.

Besides that, we have collected other rumors about the iPhone 16 battery life. For example, leaker KosutamiSan believes Apple will improve battery life on the next generation of iPhones by adding a graphene thermal system to improve cooling. They wrote on X:

“Apple is actively working on the graphene thermal system of iPhone 16 Series to solve the existing heating problem. And the batter of Pro series would change to a metal shell for the same reason.”

If that turns out to be accurate, we could have improved battery life for the Pro phones, as both iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro models don’t seem to hold the charge as well as the iPhone 13 Pro models did.

BGR will keep following the latest iPhone 16 rumors.