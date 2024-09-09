iOS 18 RC and other finalized updates released ahead of Apple’s official launch

After the iPhone 16 keynote, Apple seeded the RC versions of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, macOS Sequoia, and tvOS 18, and visionOS 2. With that, the company is preparing to release the public versions of these software updates as soon as next week.

With iOS 18 RC and iPadOS 18 RC, Apple is tweaking the Home Screen, Lock Screen, and Control Center. Now, apps can be organized in any way, which means they can be placed anywhere. App icons and widgets can take on a new look with a dark or tinted effect, and users can make apps appear larger to create the perfect experience for them. In the Lock Screen, it’s possible to choose new widgets instead of the Flashlight and Camera options.

For watchOS 11 RC, Apple finally lets users customize their Activity Rings. Thanks to this change, the Activity Rings understand planned rest days, injuries, or days off without affecting the award streak.

It’s also possible to customize Activity Ring goals by the day of the week, so your leg workout might differ from the one you go for an outdoor run. Additionally, the Fitness app allows users to customize the Summary tab to show exactly the metrics they want to see, including their friends’.

macOS Sequoia RC brings the long-awaited iPhone Mirroring feature. This Continuity function allows users to fully access and engage with their iPhone right from their Mac. Apple says that a user’s custom wallpaper and icons appear just like on their iPhone, and they can swipe between pages on their Home Screen or launch and browse any of their favorite apps. The keyboard, trackpad, and mouse on Mac also let users interact with their iPhone, and audio even comes through.

tvOS 18 RC, on the other hand, adds an Amazon Prime Video-like feature that displays timely information about actors, characters, and music from Apple TV+ movies and shows onscreen in real-time. visionOS 2 RC brings Spatial Photos, a new Home View, guest users, and more.

It’s important to note that iOS 18 RC, iPadOS 18 RC, and macOS Sequoia RC don’t include the long-anticipated Apple Intelligence platform. However, a software update will make these features available next month.

Keep checking BGR for the latest details about the iOS 18 RC and more.