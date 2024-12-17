iOS 18.3: New features, release date, AI updates, more

Apple just started the beta cycle of iOS 18.3. Unlike previous software updates, which took a lot more time to release, this one will likely be pretty straightforward. In this article, you’ll discover everything new with this future operating system update, its possible release date, and all the devices compatible with it.

With iOS 15.3 and iOS 16.3, Apple only seeded two betas before making a Release Candidate version available. In early 2024, the iOS 17.3 beta needed an extra release, as Apple seeded three betas before the Release Candidate version. Apple then released iOS 17.3 in the third week of January.

We expect iOS 18.3 to be available in late January, and then Cupertino has a much bigger iOS 18.4 update coming in April.

iOS 18.3 beta 1 features

The first beta of iOS 18.3 only includes a few new features. Here’s what we know so far:

Robot vacuum support: This features was delayed to 2025. X user Aaron Perris discovered strings in iOS 18.3 beta code that show Apple wants to offer this feature with this next software update. When it’s available, robot vacuum makers will be able to have their robot vacuums controlled through Apple’s Home app.

Turn off satellite communication: According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, those companies who deploy iPhones through Mobile Device Management will be able to disable satellite communication services. The journalist says this is “designed for defense/space agencies who don’t want employees tapping into it.”

Camera Control icons: Apple has updated the Camera Control icons to the new Dark Mode. This change has been spotted by X user Aaron Perris.

AI Updates? At the moment, it’s unclear what changes Apple Intelligence might have in iOS 18.3. Given how far behind Apple is when it comes to AI, however, it’s possible that Apple will try to slip some new features and improvements into iOS 18.3.

Device compatibility

iOS 18.3 is compatible with the following devices: