iOS 18.3 beta 1 now available as we wait for new Apple Intelligence features

After releasing iOS 18.2 to all users, Apple is already preparing its upcoming software update with iOS 18.3 beta 1. At this moment, it’s unclear what’s new with this version. However, the company is probably focusing on expanding Apple Intelligence features, even though you shouldn’t download it.

From a recent press release shared by Apple, we can assume at least a few features that could be available with iOS 18.3 beta 1:

Image Playground upgrade: Apple says that in a future software update, users will be able to create images in Image Playground in a Sketch style, “an academic and highly detailed style that uses a vibrant color palette combined with technical lines to produce realistic drawings.”

With iOS 18.2, Apple expanded its Apple Intelligence features, bringing the following changes:

Image Playground: Users can create playful images in seconds, choosing from Animation or Illustration. This app is built right into apps like Messages and is also available in a dedicated app; having trouble with the waitlist? Check this;

Genmoji: Create custom emojis by combining two or more figures; users can type a prompt like "monkey with pink hat" to make an entirely new emoji; here's how to use it;

Image Wand: Rough sketches can be turned into delightful images, and users can even select empty space to create an image using context from the surrounding area in the Notes app;

ChatGPT integration: When you feel Apple Intelligence isn't enough, you can allow ChatGPT to access Writing Tools and other features for a better response; if you are tired of Apple Intelligence asking to confirm every prompt, do this;

Visual Intelligence: Visual Intelligence with Camera Control helps you instantly learn about places or interact with information simply by pointing your iPhone at the object, with the option to tap into Google Search or ChatGPT

Visual Intelligence with Camera Control helps you instantly learn about places or interact with information simply by pointing your iPhone at the object, with the option to tap into Google Search or ChatGPT Create Images expansion: Another Apple Intelligence feature available with iOS 18.2 is the ability to create an image when you highlight text in the Notes app.

We’ll let you know once we learn more about iOS 18.3 beta and what else Apple is planning to release by early next year.