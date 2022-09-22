iOS 16.0.2 out now with fix for iPhone 14 Pro camera shake bug

Not long after the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro launched last Friday, early adopters began complaining about a strange bug. For some reason, the camera was shaking when owners with Pro models tried to take pictures. Apple said that it was aware of the issue and that a software update would resolve it. That update is now here in the form of iOS 16.0.2.

What’s new in iOS 16.0.2?

According to Apple’s release notes, the iOS 16 update fixes the following bugs:

Camera may vibrate and cause blurry photos when shooting with some third-party apps on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Display may appear completely black during device setup

Copy and paste between apps may cause a permission prompt to appear more than expected

VoiceOver may be unavailable after rebooting

Addresses an issue where touch input was unresponsive on some iPhone X, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 displays after being serviced

If we find any other significant changes, we’ll update this section.

iOS 16.0.2 is now available on supported iPhones. If you want to know whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 16 or iPadOS 16, we’ve put together a full list below containing every supported device. If your device is on the list, you’re good to go:

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad Air (3rd generation)

How to download and install iOS 16.0.2

As you know by now, installing an iOS or iPadOS update on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch could not be easier. We’ll walk you through it.

Navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of the page. If you want, you can also install an iPhone update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your devices before installing the update. You can never be too careful!

