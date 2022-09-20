8 hidden iOS 16 features you need to check out ASAP

iPhone owners have now had over a week to explore iOS 16 and all the new features that it brings to the table. iOS 16 might not be a total redesign, but Apple did pack the update with significant changes. Apple highlighted many of those changes at WWDC 2022 and on its site, but you might have missed a few. If you are looking for some of the best hidden features in iOS 16, we put together a list below that you might want to check out.

1. Delete more of Apple’s apps

Six years ago, with the release of iOS 10, Apple gave iPhone and iPad owners the ability to delete some of its pre-installed apps. In iOS 16, the list of first-party apps you can delete has grown. Once you install the update, you can delete Apple’s Clock, Find My, and Health apps. If you want them back, you can always grab them from the App Store.

2. Stop hanging up calls on accident

If you own a smartphone, chances are that you’ve accidentally hung up on someone before you meant to. iOS 16 can keep this from happening. Go to Settings > Accessibility > Touch and tap the toggle next to Prevent Lock to End Call. Now you won’t hang up on anyone if you press the side button while you’re in the middle of a conversation.

You can now react to SMS messages from Android devices with a Tapback. This is what Apple calls the emoji reactions you can send in Messages. This should eliminate all those annoying “laughed at an image” texts in group chats with iOS and Android users.

4. No more overheating while charging

If your iPhone starts to get too warm while charging, then you might see the following alert: “Charging On Hold. Charging will resume when iPhone returns to normal temperature.” This should help to protect your phone and the life of your battery.

5. Safari extensions sync across devices

If you have a useful Safari extension installed on your Mac that you would like to add to your iPhone, you can now sync your extensions across devices. This will only work with supported extensions, but it should save you some time and energy.

6. Insert emojis using your voice

You can now add emojis using your voice while dictating on your device. If you use voice-to-text frequently, this will be an especially useful tool.

7. Automatic currency conversion

If you’re traveling and want to know how much something costs in your native currency, iOS 16 is here to help. Using the new Live Text in videos feature, you can now hold your camera up to a price tag, tap the Live Text button, and convert the price.

8. Enable haptic keyboard feedback

If you struggle with typos on virtual keyboards as much as I do, you might want to try out the new haptic keyboard feedback support in iOS 16. In order to activate it, go to Settings > Sounds & Haptics > Keyboard Feedback, and tap Haptic. You’ll now feel a slight rumble any time you press a key on the default iPhone keyboard.

