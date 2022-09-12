iOS 16 out now with new Lock Screen and message editing – here’s how to update your iPhone

As Apple announced last week at the iPhone 14 event, iOS 16 is now available to download. The update rolled out to the public on Monday, September 12, bringing a fresh coat of paint to Apple’s mobile OS ahead of the iPhone 14 launch on Friday. As long as you have a compatible device, you can download iOS 16 right now.

What’s new in iOS 16?

There are a number of exciting new features in iOS 16, but the standout addition is the new Lock Screen. Apple completely redesigned the Lock Screen experience, giving iPhone owners the ability to set unique backdrops, choose the font and color of the date and time, set photos to shuffle throughout the day, and apply styles to photos.

Other additions include schedules for Focus, editing and unsending text messages, improvements to the Mail app, shared tab groups in Safari, Passkeys to replace passwords, Live Text in videos, upgraded Siri functionality, and a new dictation experience.

Which devices work with the new software?

If you want to know whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 16 or iPadOS 16, we put together a full list below containing every supported device. If your device is on the list, you’re good to go and you can get iOS 16 on your iPhone right now:

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad Air (3rd generation)

How to download and install iOS 16

As you all know by now, installing the latest iOS or iPadOS update on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch could not be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page.

If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update. You can never be too careful!

