10 iPhone apps with iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets you need to try

One of the most significant new features that Apple introduced in iOS 16 is the ability to put widgets on the Lock Screen. In addition to most of Apple’s first-party apps, many third-party app developers introduced Lock Screen widgets for their apps shortly after iOS 16 rolled out on Monday. If you’re looking to test a few of them out, we’ve put together a list of some of our favorite apps with Lock Screen widgets below.

Before we get to the apps, we’ll walk you through how to add widgets to your Lock Screen. Tap and hold down on your Lock Screen to start editing. Tap on the “Customize” button and then tap on “Add Widgets.” A window will appear showing all of the installed apps featuring Lock Screen widgets. Then tap or drag them to add them to your Lock Screen.

Now that you know how to use Lock Screen widgets in iOS 16, here are 10 updated apps you might want to download to make use of the new feature:

Apollo for Reddit: The popular Reddit app Apollo added a number of interesting widgets this week. You can use widgets to see trending posts, unread inbox messages, your karma, and also visit a random subreddit. Dark Noise: Play ambient sounds for sleeping or focusing from your Lock Screen. Facebook: With Facebook’s Lock Screen widgets, you can see birthdays at a glance or check the top updates from your friends. Flighty: Track your flight with a progress bar and a timer from the Lock Screen. Halide Mark II: You can use Halide’s new iOS 16 widgets to jump straight to different lenses or modes from your Lock Screen. Launcher: If you want to design Lock Screen widgets yourself, look no further than Launcher. You can set up widgets to make phone calls, FaceTime, get directions, play music, visit a website, turn off WiFi, and more with a single tap. LookUp: This English dictionary app includes three Lock Screen widgets that focus on the Word of the Day, quick access to search, and your progress in building your vocabulary. Parcel: Track your deliveries without having to unlock your phone. Tempo for Runners: Tempo includes over a dozen new Lock Screen widgets for tracking distance totals across different timeframes and tracking goal progress from the Lock Screen. Things 3: Keep track of your to-do lists throughout the day on the Lock Screen.

In the meantime, if you haven’t already, you can download iOS 16 right now.

