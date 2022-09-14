iOS 16.1 beta 1 and iPadOS 16.1 beta 2 rolling out now

Just two days after launching iOS 16, Apple has begun rolling out the first iOS 16.1 beta to developers. If you want to see what the future of iOS 16 looks like following the debut of the iPhone 14 on Friday, you might want to download this beta.

Apple also rolled out the second iPadOS 16.1 developer beta. iPad owners are going to have to wait until iPadOS 16.1 is ready to upgrade past iOS 15, but we still don’t have a release date. Previous reports have pointed to October, though.

What’s new in iOS 16.1 beta 1?

We’ll update this space when we know more about iOS 16.1 beta 1.

Which devices work with the new beta?

iOS 16.1 beta 1 is now available to developers, as is iPadOS 16.1 beta 2.

If you want to know whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 16 or iPadOS 16, we put together a full list below containing every supported device. If your device is on the list and you have a developer account, you’re good to go:

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad Air (3rd generation)

How to download and install iOS 16.1 beta 1

As you all know by now, installing the latest iOS or iPadOS beta on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch could not be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page.

If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update. You can never be too careful!

More iOS 16 coverage: Your iPhone might not have one of the best iOS 16 features.