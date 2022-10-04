There’s a limit to how many custom iOS 16 Lock Screen you can create

iOS 16 most significant feature is the Lock Screen customization. With the release of the new iPhone operating system a month ago, users ran to download the latest version and start creating their dream Lock Screen. Now, it seems someone found the limit of how many different setups you can have to choose from.

According to a Reddit user (via 9to5Mac), iOS 16 users can create up to 200 Lock Screen customizations. When you reach this number, the iPhone will warn you with a pop-up notification:

Wallpaper Limit Reached To create a new wallpaper, you need to delete one first.

While some users were able to test the limits of Lock Screen customization, another Reddit user said: “I just deleted 2 of mine this morning because I thought 6 was too many.”

This discovery also made some other Redditors comment on their feature requests for this iOS 16 functionality.

For example, Apple could add a reordering functionality or a way to shuffle Lock Screen customization throughout the day. Another one says “you can add [a Lock Screen customization] that cycles through a bunch of pictures but they won’t add the depth effect to those pictures.”

With iOS 16 Lock Screen customization, users can change the font of the clock, use emojis as wallpapers, and add up to four little widgets. While Apple doesn’t let users move them freely through the Lock Screen, the company is readying a Live Activities function that will make the iPhone even more useful at once.

When Live Activities launch later this month with iOS 16.1, users will be able to check their Uber ride, their Starbucks order, or a game’s score right from the Lock Screen.

While it doesn’t seem likely for Apple to change how many wallpapers you can make with iOS 16 on a future update, you can take a look at what other Android makers are doing to copy Apple’s new function here.

