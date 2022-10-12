iOS 16 breaks AirPlay support for older Apple TV models

If you don’t see value in upgrading your old Apple TV to the newer model with 4K support and new remote control, Apple might be pushing you to upgrade as iOS 16 is breaking AirPlay support for most content on second- and third generations Apple TVs.

DON’T MISS: How to get FREE MONEY from Amazon for Prime Early Access Sale 2022

According to iCreate (via 9to5Mac), iOS 16 doesn’t let you AirPlay DRM content, which means you can’t stream TV shows and movies from services such as Netflix, Dinsey+, Apple TV+, and others if you’re running iOS 16.

Even though several streaming services stopped supporting older Apple TV models, such as YouTube, Crunchyroll, CBS, and MLB, it was always possible to AirPlay their content from an iPhone/iPad or maybe subscribe to them through the Channels tab on the TV app.

What might indicate that this is not a bug is the fact that iPhone users running iOS 15.7 still can AirPlay content to older Apple TV models.

iCreate explains what happens when you try to AirPlay DRM content to older Apple TV models:

Remarkably, another AirPlay function still works: Synchronous playback. This allows you to display the image from your iPhone or iPad one on one on your television. But as soon as you open a movie from a streaming service in this mode, the above error message will appear again. So it seems to be a bug that only affects protected content (with DRM).

If you try this at home, you’ll likely see this error message:

“There was an error loading this content. Try again later.”

It’s unclear whether Apple will address this or if this is indicative that it’s time to let go of the 2010 and 2012 Apple TV models. In the meantime, you can keep AirPlaying content from your iPad, as it still hasn’t got the iPadOS 16 updates, set to be available in the next few weeks.

More Apple coverage: Apple Music now available on Microsoft Xbox consoles