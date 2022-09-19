Apple working to fix annoying iOS 16 copy-and-paste bug

iOS 16 has been a hit among iPhone owners so far, but the update isn’t without its flaws. No matter how long Apple spends beta testing its updates, a few bugs are going to slip through the cracks in the official release. That seems to be what happened with a strange copy-and-paste bug in iOS 16 that is frustrating iPhone owners everywhere.

As MacRumors reminds us, Apple introduced a privacy feature in iOS 16 which forces apps to ask permission before accessing your pasteboard to paste content from other apps. Though this is a useful change in theory, it isn’t working as intended.

If you set up your new iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro over the weekend, chances are you had to copy and paste information between apps in the process. Having to give them permission to copy and paste every single time can be a nuisance. For me, there were also times when the apps wouldn’t even register that I gave them permission.

A MacRumors reader emailed Apple CEO Tim Cook and senior VP Craig Federighi to complain about the feature. Ron Huang, a senior manager at Apple, responded: “This is absolutely not expected behavior, and we will get to the bottom of it.”

In the email, the reader suggested iOS should treat pasteboard permissions the same way it treats third-party requests to access your location, camera, or mic. Huang agreed that would be a “good improvement” and told the reader to “stay tuned.”

MacRumors notes that Huang was listed as an inventor of the feature in a patent application filed in 2020, so you can see why he would be so invested.

Huang didn’t share a timeline for a fix, but the first iOS 16.1 beta rolled out last week. We will be keeping an eye out for a bug fix in future iOS 16 beta releases.

