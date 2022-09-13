This iPhone app puts iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets to great use

Apple launched iOS 16 to the public on Monday, and app developers are already discovering clever ways to utilize some of the update’s best features with new apps. For example, if you want to make the most of the new Lock Screen widgets, check out Launchify. This free app lets you open other apps on your phone directly from the Lock Screen.

After you update to iOS 16, download Launchify from the App Store. Open the app and tap the + button in the top-right corner. You’ll see a long list of popular iOS apps. Search for the app you want to create a shortcut for, tap on its name, and then add an icon. Repeat this for as many apps as you want to access from the Lock Screen.

Once you’ve created icons for the apps, go to the Lock Screen and hold down on the screen to start editing. Tap the Customize button, and then tap on Add Widgets. Add the Launchify widget to your Lock Screen, tap on it to select the app you want it to launch, and then save your Lock Screen to start using Launchify on your iOS 16 device.

There is a big caveat. As MacRumors points out, Launchify does have an in-app subscription that is necessary for adding more than one widget to the Lock Screen. If you want to access multiple apps from the Lock Screen, you will need to pay $16.99 for a year or $1.99 a month. The subscription also adds custom apps and icons, and lifetime support for future updates. The functionality of the app is rather limited without spending money.

At the very least, Launchify is an interesting proof-of-concept for what iOS 16 can do. iPhone app developers are undoubtedly going to find increasingly nifty ways to make use of the all-new redesigned Lock Screen in the months and years to come.

In the meantime, if you haven’t already, you can download iOS 16 right now.

More Apple coverage: Check out the best Apple deals online right now.