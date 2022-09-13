iPhone 14 Pro crushes iPhone 13 Pro in latest benchmarks

If you are trying to decide whether or not it’s worth upgrading from an iPhone 13 Pro to an iPhone 14 Pro, the latest benchmarks from AnTuTu may help. According to MySmartPrice, the first AnTuTu benchmark scores for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are significantly higher than those of their 2021 counterparts.

AnTuTu shared the benchmark scores for the two premium iPhone 14 models on Weibo this week. Those scores, as 9to5Mac explains, are meant to measure the real-world performance gains that consumers can expect to see. So how do they measure up?

The benchmark scores for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are 978,147 and 972,936, respectively. By comparison, the scores for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max were at 823,024 and 831,172. The AnTuTu score is broken down into four categories (CPU, GPU, MEM, UX), and the 2022 iPhones beat the 2021 models in every category.

Overall, performance improved by 18.8% year-over-year. The iPhone 14 Pro models saw 17% higher CPU performance and 28% higher GPU performance. AnTuTu used 1TB iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models (both of which feature 6GB of RAM) for the test.

Needless to say, the A16 Bionic is an impressive leap forward. Apple didn’t spend much time talking about it at the iPhone 14 event, but upgraders should be able to tell the difference. It’s also worth noting how much more impressive these results are than what we saw from Geekbench. Last week, benchmark scores from Geekbench seemed to indicate that the A16 was little more than a modest upgrade. AnTuTu appears to disagree.

Apple fans can find out for themselves when the iPhone 14 launches on Friday, September 16. iPhone 14 preorders have been open since last Friday. If you didn’t secure one quickly enough, you might have to wait a few weeks to get one.

