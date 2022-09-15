4 awesome iPhone 14 Pro always-on display features Apple never told us about

Apple’s events feature detailed run-throughs of the company’s latest products, but there is never enough time to talk about every single feature. Therefore, after those products launch, early adopters often find surprises that Apple failed to mention. To that point, the iPhone 14 Pro’s always-on display is far more capable than we expected.

iPhone 14 Pro always-on display surprises

Reviews for the iPhone 14 lineup went live on Wednesday. They praised the iPhone 14 Pro for its improved performance, exciting new features, and redesigned display. They also revealed things about the iPhone 14 that we didn’t know before.

As reported by MacRumors, several reviews showed off unexpected features of the iPhone 14 Pro always-on display. Brian Tong went in-depth on the AOD in his video review, pointing out that a number of Apple apps work seamlessly with the new technology.

Maps : When navigating with Apple’s Maps app, the map itself will dim, but the directions, arrival time, distance, and hours remaining will still be visible.

: When navigating with Apple’s Maps app, the map itself will dim, but the directions, arrival time, distance, and hours remaining will still be visible. Voice Memos : If you’re recording a voice memo, you can still see the name of the recording, the amount of time that has passed, and the playback controls.

: If you’re recording a voice memo, you can still see the name of the recording, the amount of time that has passed, and the playback controls. Phone: When you turn the screen off while on a phone call, the name of the contact stays relatively bright while the rest of the screen goes dark.

Also, in her review for CNBC, Sofia Pitt discovered that the Apple TV Remote in Control Center worked with the always-on display. She continued using the playback controls without killing her battery. If you want to add the Apple TV Remote to your Control Center, go to Settings > Control Center, and then tap the “+” next to Apple TV Remote.

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max launch on Friday, September 16. You still have time to preorder on Apple’s website or through a carrier. That said, if you haven’t secured a preorder yet, you might not get your phone on release day.

