Extensive test compares iPhone 14 5G speeds to iPhone 13

All iPhone 14 models offer a speedier 5G connection when compared to the iPhone 13 series counterpart. A month after the new models have been released, an extensive test shows that customers all over the globe are getting a speedier 5G connection with the latest iPhone models.

The test was conducted by Ookla with Speedtest Intelligence. When looking at data from select countries during the first few weeks after launch, it shows that the iPhone 14 series outperforms the iPhone 13 in 5G speed tests.

The survey reminds users that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have Apple’s A16 Bionic chipset and Qualcomm’s X65 processor for 5G, which are already faster than the ones available with the iPhone 13 models. Even with the iPhone 14 featuring the A15 Bionic chip, it has the same 5G modem available on iPhone 13 Pro, making it faster than the regular iPhone 13 model. In addition, iPhone 13 models have 4GB of RAM, while the iPhone 14 iterations have 6GB of RAM.

In the United States, Ookla says, “even the base model of the iPhone 14 substantially outperformed every iPhone 13 model.” The iPhone 14 Pro Max and Pro models led the way for faster median 5G download speed at 177.92 Mbps and 174.84 Mbps, respectively, while the iPhone 14 was at 150.08 Mbps. The iPhone 13 Pro Max scored 121.19 Mbps, followed by the iPhone 13 Pro at 121.08 Mbps. The iPhone 13 was the slowest at 109.48 Mbps.

Recommendation: iPhone fans in the U.S. who are waiting to see how the iPhone 14 performs should feel confident in taking the plunge to upgrade their phones.

Image source: Ookla

In Brazil, for example, 5G speed tests show the iPhone 14 Pro Max raced at 493.31 Mbps while the iPhone 13 Pro Max reached 215.27 Mbps, a vast improvement compared with last year’s model.

Ookla says it will keep monitoring results and include new countries in this survey.