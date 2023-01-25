Your iPhone 13 is now worth less when trading in for a new one with Apple

Do you remember that story of a $50,000 Mac Pro worth less than a base-model iPhone 14 Pro? Now, this machine isn’t the only product worth less than an entry-level iPhone. Apple has updated its trade-in values for iPhone, Mac, and Apple Watch models (via MacRumors), and you better read this news sitted.

The last time Apple changed iPhone trade-in values was in November, a couple of months after the company unveiled the iPhone 14 series. Now, if you’re holding on to an iPhone 13 Pro Max, you’ll see that it’s not worth much for Apple. Here is the maximum the company pays for each device. Those not listed didn’t have a price change:

iPhone 13 Pro Max: $6570 (Down from $650)

iPhone 13 Pro: $470 (Down from $550)

iPhone 13: $400 (Down from $450)

iPhone 12 Pro Max: $400 (Down from $480)

iPhone 12 Pro: $330 (Down from $400)

iPhone 11 Pro Max: $280 (Down from $330)

iPhone 11 Pro: $230 (Down from $250)

Apple also changed the trade-in prices for some Macs – although there is some good news. Most likely, Apple increased the trade-in value due to the M1 machines not being the latest releases anymore.

MacBook Pro: $670 (vs. $630)

MacBook Air: $460 (vs. $440)

MacBook: $110 (vs. $100)

Mac mini: $340 (vs. $305)

Last but not least, there are price changes with the Apple Watch as well:

Apple Watch Series 7: $160 (Down from $155)

Apple Watch SE: $65 (Down from $70)

Apple Watch Series 5: $75 (Down from $80)

You can check the full list of trade-in values on Apple’s website. Unfortunately, if you have an iPhone from the 13 series, you may need to find somewhere else to sell it, as Apple keeps lowering how much it can cover for your next model.

It’s also important to note that the maximum you can get for a Mac Pro is still $1,250.