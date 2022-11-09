Apple changes iPhone trade-in values, 13 models worth less

Apple offers customers to trade in their old iPhone models for credit toward their next purchase or get an Apple Gift Card they can use anytime. While the company made several changes in this current year regarding iPhone, Mac, iPad, and Apple Watch trade-in offer, Apple has changed the trade-in value for some iPhone versions again.

As spotted by 9to5Mac, most iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone 11 models are worth less when being trade-in for a newer model. Some versions get their price unchanged, while the iPhone XS and iPhone XR are now worth more.

iPhone models that are worth less in trade-in value:

iPhone 13 Pro Max: $650 (Down from $720)

iPhone 13 Pro: $550 (Down from $600)

iPhone 13: $450 (Down from $500)

iPhone 12 Pro Max: $480 (Down from $530)

iPhone 12 Pro: $400 (Down from $430)

iPhone 12: $300 (Down from $320)

iPhone 11 Pro Max: $330 (Down from $370)

iPhone 11 Pro: $250 (Down from $300)

iPhone 11: $200 (Down from $220)

iPhone XS Max: $200 (Down from $210)

iPhone 8 Plus: $100 (Down from $110)

iPhone 7 Plus: $60 (Down from $70)

iPhone models that are worth the same in trade-in value

iPhone 13 mini: $380

iPhone 12 mini: $300

iPhone SE 2: $250

iPhone X: $130

iPhone 8: $75

iPhone 7: $40

iPhone models that are worth more in trade-in value

iPhone XS: $160 (Up from $150)

iPhone XR: $150 (Up from $140)

These changes have come more than a month since Apple started selling the new iPhone 14 series. While the regular models don’t offer significant changes, the iPhone 14 Pro versions have a unique design with a Dynamic Island cutout, the A16 Bionic chip, Always-On display technology, and two new finishes in purple and space black.

