Astrophotographer shows a mind-blowing way to use Apple’s Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro has been blowing people’s minds with its high-quality displays and immersive experience thanks to the combination of the M2 and R1 chips. With this device now available for a few days, we’re still discovering the best use cases for Apple’s spatial computer.

For example, if you want to have the ultimate workstation, BGR covered how some people use Apple Vision Pro to work and in their daily lives. Still, if you’re taking your first steps with this spatial computer, you should avoid these seven common mistakes.

There’s something even more enticing than reliving spatial videos on Apple Vision Pro: Astrophotography panoramas. Image source: Apple Inc.

Now, a Redditor has shown off one of the best use cases we’ve seen for Apple Vision Pro: Astrophotography. My first thought is: How have I never thought about that? If Vision Pro is all about immersion and entertainment is one of the main pillars of this device, seeing astrophotography in this device must be surreal.

Reddit user Moshen shared a 30-second clip of their incredible 200-megapixel astrophotography panoramas. If Apple already states that “panoramas wrap around you — making you feel like you’re standing right where you took them,” imagine standing in the middle of space with billions of stars shining at you.

I assume watching a panorama of astrophotography feels as surreal as reliving moments with spatial videos and photos. It’s like you can recapture that moment when you were outdoors shooting this majestic sky.

Thankfully, the Redditor also shared a couple of their 200MP astrophotography panoramas to download for free. Still, you should try other websites and photographers that share their images online to feel this immersive experience.

They said they have also shot “a few high-resolution (450+ megapixel) mosaic astroimages that are difficult to fully appreciate on normal monitors but breathtaking to view in Vision Pro.”

There’s still plenty to uncover in the new Vision Pro world. With upcoming operating system updates, you can expect improvements in digital personas, passthrough images, and overall device reliability.

BGR will keep bringing the most interesting tips and tricks about Vision Pro as we learn more about this spatial computer.