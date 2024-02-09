7 Apple Vision Pro mistakes you should avoid

Apple Vision Pro has been available for a week now. Apple’s first spatial computer is surely generating a ton of interest. More recently, an early adopter showed the ultimate workstation with Vision Pro – and it’s great. That’s just one example of how innovative the Apple Vision Pro is.

Still, since we’re all taking the first steps with spatial computing, there are a few mistakes you should avoid to help improve your experience with Apple Vision Pro. Here they are:

You’re probably holding it wrong

Apple Vision Pro is very detachable. Like AirPods Max, which you can remove ear cushions by pushing them, you can also do the same with some Vision Pro parts. Still, holding Apple Vision Pro wrong might be an expensive mistake.

To avoid that, Apple has a support document on handling your spatial computer. Follow these steps to avoid breaking your new gadget:

Pick up Apple Vision Pro with two hands—one holding the frame and the other on the headband. Don’t pick up Apple Vision Pro by the Light Seal. Seriously.

When you aren’t using Apple Vision Pro, put on the cover to help prevent dust accumulation or damage. If the cover is not on, place the device on the polishing cloth.

Don’t wear it too tight

When you first try Apple Vision Pro, you probably want to have it pretty tight to your face to avoid entering any light. Boy Genius Report himself, Jonathan Geller, suggests wearing it lower on your face so the goggles rest on the bridge of your nose. This helps make Apple Vision Pro more comfortable during long sessions.

Avoid low-light environments

Vision Pro home screen view. Image source: Apple Inc.

This is a common Apple Vision Pro mistake. Since this device has several cameras and sensors for passing through images, wearing it in good light works better and makes the mixed-reality technology feel more convincing.

In low-light environments, it’s difficult to read and see objects in the real world, and it might tire your eyes. If you want to avoid light for virtual reality experiences, spin the Digital Crown to fully immerse yourself in a game or while watching a show.

The most common mistake: You don’t need to raise your arms

Apple is always warning users about this, but our first reaction is to keep our arms raised to interact with this device. Avoid this Apple Vision Pro mistake by comfortably resting your hands on your lap.

This gadget has several sensors all around it, so it always captures your movements. Selecting an app requires you to look at it, and performing an action requires your hands. So don’t worry; your hand’ gestures can be minimal. Rest them in your lap.

Avoid FaceTime personas for now

Image source: Apple Inc.

Apple is improving FaceTime personas with visionOS 1.1. Still, if you want to FaceTime someone, please use your iPhone instead. The call will look more natural, and people won’t be creeped out by your ghost.

Surely, this Apple Vision Pro feature will definitely improve over time. But if you’re joining a business meeting or need to have a serious conversation with someone, don’t do that with your persona.

Here’s when you should use each headband

Apple Vision Pro offers the Solo Knit headband and a Dual Loop band. Although the experience might differ from person to person, I would recommend the following:

Wear the Solo Knit band when you’re lying in bed or looking up at the ceiling

Dual Loop band is more comfortable for all the other usages

Still, I’d definitely recommend this Apple Vision Pro hack so that you can have the most comfortable experience possible.

Keep the battery pack in your pocket at all times

Apple Vision Pro AR/VR and battery pack. Image source: Apple Inc.

Although you might want to leave the battery pack on the couch or something similar, you should always keep it in your pocket. If you’re going to stand up to see a mixed-reality feature or interact with a virtual object, you might forget about the battery pack and let it fall, ruining your experience entirely.

To avoid that, keep it in your pocket.

Wrap up

Now that you know how to avoid these Apple Vision Pro mistakes, I’m sure you’ll have a more pleasant experience with this spatial computer. If you have any other tips to share, email me at jose@bgr.com.