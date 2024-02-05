Someone made the Vision Pro way more comfortable with one simple tweak

With the Apple Vision Pro now available in the US, some customers have complained about its weight, which is almost the same as the last-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro. While Apple has its own solution to improve it by adding a Dual Loop band, someone on Reddit went a step further and added the ultimate band for comfort while wearing the headset.

The Dual Loop band features a pair of upper and lower straps for a precise fit, but they’re not as comfortable as the Solo Knit band, which provides cushioning, breathability, and stretch. With that in mind, this Apple Vision Pro customer spent an additional $100 to attach a second Solo Knit band to the existing Solo Knit band on Vision Pro.

“I really like the softness and engineering of the Solo Knit band, so I decided to try and experiment,” said Grimdar on Reddit. “I am blown away by the comfort. The dual loop band is comfortable, but this really allows your blood to flow around your head and is so much softer. Since the attachment point is further up, it lifts the headset away from your face a bit more. For the second iteration, I will be 3D printing a part to make it look a lot better. Also SO much easier to adjust. I’m surprised Apple did not come up with this in the first place.”

Image source: grimdar/Reddit

Although it looks like the perfect solution, it’s an expensive one: “The downside is you have to buy an extra band, which is $100. In my opinion, though, it’s totally worth it. For the second iteration, I will be 3D printing a part to make it look a lot better.”

Apple Vision Pro Redditors were amazed by this hack, which looks way more comfortable than wearing the device with only a Solo Knit band or the Dual Loop band.

