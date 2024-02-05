People are going nuts over this Apple Vision Pro video that shows how innovative it is for work

Apple Vision Pro launched last Friday. During the weekend, there were several people showing how you shouldn’t use this spatial computer: Driving, riding the subway, skating, and so on. Still, one video, in particular, gave me FOMO for not securing an Apple Vision Pro. Or how a YouTube user said: “You just did more for potential sales of this than the ENTIRE Apple marketing department.”

On his YouTube channel, Homels Tech showed the ultimate working experience with this spatial computer and how it can actually be worth it for everyday tasks.

First and foremost, he expanded his Mac display for this spatial world while having several visionOS, iPadOS, and iOS apps all around him. With that, he could quickly see his notes, work on Safari, listen to Apple Music, and more at a glance.

But as he left his workstation, he had a big display with Apple TV+ on in the living room, a YouTube video on the kitchen to learn how to cook a recipe, and a note in the refrigerator to remind him of what he needed to buy.

While he walks around the house, his wife is working on a Mac, and she throws a fruit at him, which he catches without a problem. This little interaction shows how easily you can interact with the real world, even when you look like a cyborg. The passthrough cameras are so good that you can make a decision such as catching a piece of fruit in midair because it almost doesn’t have latency on what you see and what’s happening.

Another YouTuber user said they were expecting Homels to “walk to the bathroom and show a newspaper or magazine app hanging on the wall,” as he had such a nice environment with open windows.

This video made people go nuts because it’s truly simple, and there’s no concept app or “imagine if I could do that.” Homels is just living his regular life, using his everyday apps, but in a completely new experience.

I can’t wait for the next Apple Vision Pro

Videos like this one make me agree with everything Tim Cook said about this being a revolutionary product, such as when Apple introduced the Mac, the iPod, or the iPhone. Although we are still several years away from seeing the true potential of a lighter and more lasting spatial computer, this is just the start of a tech revolution that will improve productivity, break barriers, and be an essential product for everyday tasks.

Below, you can watch how Hilmes Tech makes Apple Vision Pro such a perfect gadget to use while working: