Here are 200+ 3D movies to watch on the Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro brings the age of 3D movies back into action. If you could secure this spatial computing and are now looking for the best 3D movies to watch on your Apple Vision Pro, fear no more, as there are over 200 titles available in the iTunes Store – or the Apple TV Store, if you prefer.

Although it feels like an extensive catalog, I’d recommend a few movies. Avatar, The Great Gatsby, the Hobbit movies, and Transformer 3 are among the best 3D movies available. In general, animated movies are easier to find and usually feel more realistic.

Below, you can check out some of the most popular 3D movies from Apple’s iTunes store that you can watch on the Apple Vision Pro:

