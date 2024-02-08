Here are 200+ 3D movies to watch on the Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro brings the age of 3D movies back into action. If you could secure this spatial computing and are now looking for the best 3D movies to watch on your Apple Vision Pro, fear no more, as there are over 200 titles available in the iTunes Store – or the Apple TV Store, if you prefer.
Although it feels like an extensive catalog, I’d recommend a few movies. Avatar, The Great Gatsby, the Hobbit movies, and Transformer 3 are among the best 3D movies available. In general, animated movies are easier to find and usually feel more realistic.
Below, you can check out some of the most popular 3D movies from Apple’s iTunes store that you can watch on the Apple Vision Pro:
- Aladdin (2019)
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2
- Avatar
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Black Widow
- Blade Runner 2049
- Cinderella (2012)
- Frozen II
- The Great Gatsby (2013)
- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
- The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies
- Incredibles 2
- Inside Out
- Luca
- Men in Black 3
- The Mermaid
- Moana
- Pokémon Detective Pikachu
- Ready Player One
- Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
- Shrek
- Shrek 2
- Shrek the Third
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- Avengers: Endgame
The entire list of 200+ movies was compiled by a Reddit user, and you can see the full list here. Interestingly, by using the latest versions of iOS and tvOS, you can discover which movies are available in 3D, as there’s a new icon alongside 4K, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and other labels.
Besides the 3D movies available for Apple Vision Pro on the iTunes Store, streaming services, such as Max, Disney+, and Paramount+, also offer native support for them, so you should definitely check their content availability before buying a movie on the iTunes Store.
Thankfully, BGR has compiled a list of all the 3D movies available for Disney+ users. The company has revealed that it is releasing 42 Disney films in 3D at the launch of Vision Pro. Some of the films you’ll be able to watch in 3D on the Vision Pro on Disney+ are Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther, Inside Out, and 2019’s The Lion King.
Disney also confirmed that, if you purchased a 3D movie through the Apple TV app (formerly iTunes), you’ll be able to watch those as well. The company says that the 3D films feature Dolby Vision, Multiview High-Efficiency Video Coding (MV-HEVC), and UHD resolution in HDR.
