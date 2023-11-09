Click to Skip Ad
tvOS 17.2 adds 3D movie support ahead of Apple Vision Pro release

Published Nov 9th, 2023 12:57PM EST
Image: FlatPanelsHD

Despite the revamped Apple TV app on tvOS 17.2, it seems the first beta of the Apple TV system has added support for 3D movies. While no major TV manufacturer offers 3D displays anymore, this could hint at Apple getting everything ready ahead of the Apple Vision Pro release in early 2024.

This addition on tvOS 17.2 beta was spotted by FlatPanelsHD. According to the publication, when you search for movies on the iTunes Movie Store, some might appear with a new 3D logo. This logo resembles the Apple Vision Pro icon in addition to a “3D” written on it.

I tried to find for myself the 3D icon on the Apple TV running tvOS 17.2, but it didn’t appear. At the moment, it’s unclear if this support might be region-locked (US only, instead of globally) or if Apple removed this icon after media coverage on that matter.

Alongside Jurassic World Dominion, Pacific Rim Uprising, Trolls, Minions: The Rise of Gru, and Everest, there is already a good list of 3D movies available in the store:

  • 47 Ronin
  • Cirque Du Soleil: Worlds Away
  • Hansel and Gretel Witch Hunters
  • Kung Fu Panda 3
  • Mortal Engines
  • Sanctum
  • Shrek
  • Skyscraper
  • Tad the Lost Explorer and the Secret of King Midas
  • The Boss Baby: Family Business
  • The Little Princess
  • The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature
  • The Secret Life of Pets 2
  • Trolls World Tour
  • Warcraft

At the moment, it’s impossible to take advantage of these movies in 3D due to lack of hardware – although some developers testing the Apple Vision Pro might have a first hands-on of immersive movies on the spatial headset.

Apple has also been reportedly readying a new immersive video 3D format for its productions. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, an upcoming Apple TV+ show, is rumored to have been shot in this format.

tvOS 17.2 is rumored to launch later this year. Apple Vision Pro will launch in the US in early 2024.

José Adorno

