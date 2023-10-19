Tim Cook visits Apple Vision Pro manufacturer ahead of 2024 release

On his second visit to China this year, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook visited a Luxshare factory. The manufacturer produces some of Cupertino’s top products, such as the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the Apple Watch Series 9, the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and the upcoming Apple Vision Pro.

In a post on the Chinese social media Weibo, Cook reaffirms the commitment to making Apple carbon neutral by 2030, including all of the supply chain, which includes Luxshare.

“We have been partnering with Luxshare-ICT for more than a decade, and they are now making some of our most advanced products, including the carbon-neutral Apple Watch lineup and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. And they will become carbon neutral for their Apple production by 2030. Thank you, Grace and team, for sharing our commitment to protecting the planet.”

What Tim Cook doesn’t mention is that Luxshare is the only manufacturer of the upcoming Apple Vision Pro. The device is set to be released in the US in early 2024, and it’s one of the main bets of Apple’s CEO.

Although Cook’s ultimate goal is to release an AR Glass, Apple Vision Pro is the stopgap to achieve that by adding both Virtual and Augmented Reality applications.

The $3,500 product was unveiled during the WWDC 2023 keynote, and so far, Apple is working with developers to bring a rich App Store when the product is finally available to US customers in 2024.

While Apple has high hopes for the Vision Pro, the company will struggle to sell these devices, as manufacturing it is not easy. The latest analysis believes Apple will ship between 400,000 and 500,000 units in 2024, well below the first forecasts of a million devices.

BGR will keep following Tim Cook’s visit to China and the highlights of this trip.