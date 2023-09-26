Kuo: Apple Vision Pro shipments lower than expected; cheaper model possibly canceled

Top Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple won’t be able to produce as many Vision Pro as the market expected. In addition, Cupertino might cancel the rumored low-entry model, scheduled to be released in 2025.

In a blog post, the analyst said that “based on some components suppliers’ maximum production capacity estimates, Vision Pro shipments in 2024 will be at most 400,00–600,00 units, which is less than the market expectation of more than 1 million units.”

Even though Apple’s CEO Tim Cook said Vision Pro is still on track for an early 2024 release, the company might be unable to expand to new markets as this device seems hard to get even in the US.

With that in mind, Kuo believes that Apple may have canceled the low-cost Vision Pro version plan, which was expected for a 2025 launch. He warns: “Unless Apple significantly reduces the price of Vision Pro, the anticipated significant shipment growth in Vision Pro shipments starting in 2025 may not materialize.”

That said, a second-generation Apple Vision Pro could enter mass production in the first half of 2027 at the latest, suggesting there may be no hardware updates for the Vision Pro in the coming year.

Lastly, Kuo believes the Vision Pro will “undoubtedly provide users with an excellent experience. However, the question is why users need this product. The Vision Pro may take longer than the market expects to become the next star product of the iPhone.”

