It’s officially the launch day for Apple’s Vision Pro headset and that means that it’s also the launch day for Disney’s Disney+ app for the Vision Pro. What can you watch on the company’s streaming service with Apple’s headset strapped to your face? It turns out, quite a lot.

In a blog post, Disney announced that the entire catalog of Disney+ will be available for users of the Vision Pro headset. That means that you’ll be able to watch all of the Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic films and television shows you want on the headset.

In addition to enjoying some immersive viewing experiences with custom backgrounds like “watching a drive-in movie of Star Wars: The Force Awakens from an X-34 landspeeder during a binary sunset or catching Tony Stark’s home movies of Avengers: Endgame in front of a sparkling midtown Manhattan skyline,” Disney is going even further with 3D content.

The company has revealed that it is releasing 42 Disney films in 3D at launch for the Vision Pro. Some of the films you’ll be able to watch in 3D on the Vision Pro on Disney+ are Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther, Inside Out, and 2019’s The Lion King. Disney also confirmed that, if you purchased a 3D movie through the Apple TV app (formerly iTunes), you’ll be able to watch those as well. The company says that the 3D films feature Dolby Vision, Multiview High-Efficiency Video Coding (MV-HEVC), and UHD resolution in HDR.

Below is a full list of all of the 3D movies that will be available on Disney+ on the Vision Pro headset at launch:

Jamie Voris, EVP and CTO at The Walt Disney Studios, said in a statement that “Disney and Apple have a decades-long history of close partnership, and this collaboration has been an extraordinary example of what’s possible when the best and brightest minds come together, all in service of great storytelling.”

“We’re so excited about the new frontiers of storytelling that platforms like Vision Pro will open to us. Spatial computing will allow us to bring our characters and stories to life in ways that were previously impossible – taking you to amazing places or enabling you to experience unbelievable things, all while bringing you closer to the people you care about.”

While this is what’s available at launch, Aaron LaBerge, President & CTO, Disney Entertainment & ESPN, said that the company’s partnership with Apple and the Vision Pro “is just the beginning.”

“This is just the beginning. When you think about what we can dream up for new product elements and types of storytelling created with these capabilities in mind, or for sports, or next-generation park experiences… the possibilities are so exciting.”

Apple’s Vision Pro headset officially went on sale today. The headset, which starts at $3,499 has received mixed reviews by outlets so far. While everyone has seemed to agree that it is by far the most impressive mixed-reality headset ever created and a technical triumph, the use case for most people is still a bit of a mystery.

At least for Disney, the best use case is to watch a ton of its movies in 3D.