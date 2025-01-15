6 exciting features coming to the 2025 Apple Watch lineup

After a relatively boring Apple Watch update in 2024, it seems Apple has big plans for the 2025 lineup, including the long-rumored Apple Watch SE 3 redesign. In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman teased some of the most exciting features coming to the 2025 Apple Watch lineup.

Apple Watch SE 3 redesign: While Gurman doesn’t say exactly what will change with the Apple Watch SE 3, it will likely get bigger display options. With the Apple Watch Series 10 featuring 42mm and 46mm versions, we could expect the upcoming SE device to at least get a 41mm and 45mm bump. Apple could even make the entry-level wearable thinner as well, as it did with the Series 10 in 2024.

Satellite connectivity: Gurman also reiterates a report from last year. According to the journalist, Apple Watch Ultra 3 will get satellite texting, giving users the ability to send text messages with Globalstar Inc.’s fleet of satellites even when they don’t have a cell signal or Wi-Fi connection.

5G RedCap network access: The journalist believes Apple will upgrade the 2025 lineup with 5G RedCap network access. With it, the Apple Watch could get faster speeds on the cellular version without draining quite as much battery. The RedCap’s 5G is a 5G standard for devices that don’t need the full power of 5G technology. This feature will be available on at least the Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3.

Apple Watch measuring the heart rate. Image source: José Adorno for BGR

High-blood pressure detection: After adding sleep apnea detection to the 2023 and 2024 Apple Watch models, Apple plans to add high-blood pressure detection to the upcoming models, including Series 11 and Ultra 3. A previous report suggested that this technology would work similarly to Apple’s sleep apnea detector, which means users won’t get specific readings but will be informed that they may be in a state of hypertension.

Revamped Health app: Gurman believes Apple will revamp the Health app, even though he isn’t clear on the changes. The company has been focusing on this app over the past few years as it continues to add new features. In 2023, the software expanded to the iPad, and in 2024, watchOS 11 brought key new features, such as the Vitals app.

AI-based coaching service: This feature has been rumored for a while now. Gurman believes Apple will add an AI-based coaching service to help users exercise more. This could combine the Apple Fitness+ service, the recently released Training Load feature, and newer Apple Intelligence features.

Wrap up

These are some of the most exciting features of the 2025 Apple Watch lineup. BGR will let you know when we learn more about the Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Series 11, and Apple Watch Ultra 3.