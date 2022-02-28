What to watch on Paramount Plus: New movies and shows in March 2022

If you’re a huge fan of sports, no streaming service suits your needs better than Paramount Plus. Every month, basketball games, soccer matches, and pro golf tournaments stream live on the service. But there’s plenty else to watch on Paramount Plus as well.
In March, Paramount Plus will debut the first season of its Halo series, based on the popular Xbox games. Star Trek: Picard is also returning for its season, and for some reason, there’s a live-action sequel to The Fairly OddParents as well.
Table of contents
- What shows are on Paramount Plus in March 2022
- Paramount Plus new releases for February 2022
- Paramount Plus Originals, Exclusives, and Specials
- Sports on Paramount Plus
- Streaming February 1st
- Streaming February 2nd
- Streaming February 3rd
- Streaming February 9th
- Streaming February 10th
- Streaming February 14th
- Streaming February 16th
- Streaming February 17th
- Streaming February 22nd
- Streaming February 23rd
- Paramount Plus new releases for January 2022
- Paramount Plus new releases for December 2021
- Paramount Plus new releases for November 2021
What shows are on Paramount Plus in March 2022
Paramount Plus Originals, Exclusives, and Specials
- 2/23: Three Months premieres
- 3/03: Star Trek: Picard Season 2 premieres
- 3/24: HALO premieres
- 3/31: The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder premieres
Sports on Paramount Plus
- 3/1 – 3/2: Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Semifinals – Leg 1 matches
- 3/5: NCAA Basketball – Alabama @ LSU
- 3/5: NCAA Basketball – Kentucky @ Florida
- 3/5: NCAA Basketball – Oregon @ Washington State
- 3/6: NCAA Basketball – Houston @ Memphis
- 3/6: NCAA Basketball – Missouri Valley Conference Championship
- 3/6: NCAA Basketball – Maryland @ Michigan State
- 3/8 – 3/9: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 – Leg 2 matches
- 3/10: UEFA Europa League Round of 16 – Leg 1 matches
- 3/10: UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 – Leg 1 matches
- 3/12: NCAA Basketball – Big Ten Semifinals
- 3/12: NCAA Basketball – Mountain West Championship
- 3/13: NCAA Basketball – Atlantic 10 Championship
- 3/13: NCAA Basketball – Big Ten Championship
- 3/13: NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show
- 3/15 – 3/16: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 – Leg 2 matches
- 3/17: UEFA Europa League Round of 16 – Leg 2 matches
- 3/17: UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 – Leg 2 matches
- 3/18: UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals & Semifinals Draw
- 3/24 & 3/29: AFC Men’s World Cup Qualifiers
- 3/24, 3/27 & 3/30: Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifiers
- 3/24: U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team vs. Mexico
- 3/24: Combate Global MMA action
- 3/26: Professional Bull Riding (PBR)
- 3/26: NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship
- 3/27: Professional Bull Riding (PBR)
- 3/30: U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team vs. Costa Rica
- Throughout March: NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship
- Throughout March: Italy’s Serie A competition
- Throughout March: NWSL Challenge Cup (begins March 18)
- Throughout March: Scottish Professional Football League competition
- Throughout March: Argentina Copa de la Liga competition
Streaming March 1st
- 2 Days In The Valley
- 48 Hrs.
- Another 48 Hrs.
- Beaches
- Behind Enemy Lines
- Benny & Joon
- Blue Velvet
- Dance Flick
- Deuces Wild
- Devil In A Blue Dress
- Downhill Racer
- Edward Scissorhands
- Flatliners
- Forever My Girl
- Garden State
- Ghoulies
- Gunfight At The O.K. Corral
- Heaven Can Wait
- Kingpin
- Kiss The Girls
- Look Who’s Talking
- Peggy Sue Got Married
- Platoon Leader
- Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion
- Scary Movie 3
- Selma
- Shanghai Noon
- Shine a Light
- Single White Female
- The Fighter
- The Firm
- The Gift
- The Golden Child
- The Greatest Story Ever Told
- The Last Waltz
- The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
- The Omen
- The Royal Tenenbaums
- The Tailor of Panama
- The Talented Mr. Ripley
- The Terminal
- The Woman in Black
- Vertical Limit
Streaming March 9th
- Aerieal Greece
- America’s Heartland: Wild Prairie Reborn
- Corporate (Season 3)
- Ex on the Beach (Season 4)
- Girl Code (Seasons 3, 4)
- Inside the Tower of London
- Love & Hip Hop Miami (Season 3)
- MTV Floribama Shore (Season 3)
- Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory (Seasons 4 – 7)
- Survivor (Season 42)
Streaming March 10th
- American Refugee
Streaming March 16th
- Baby Shark’s Big Show Shorts (Season 1)
- Bar Rescue (Season 7)
- Beyond the Edge (Season 1)
- Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out (Seasons 11 – 14)
Streaming March 23rd
- Summer Days, Summer Nights
- Wrath of Man
- Silent Library (Seasons 2 – 4)
Streaming March 29th
- Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa Extended Cut
Streaming March 30th
- Age of Humans
- Dogs With Extraordinary Jobs
- Inside the Food Factory
- Mighty Trains (Season 4)
- Over Australia (Season 1)
- Secrets (Season 7)
- Tomb Hunters (Season 1)
Streaming March 31st
- How We Roll (Season 1)
Paramount Plus new releases for February 2022
Paramount Plus Originals, Exclusives, and Specials
- 2/2: Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 premieres
- 2/10: Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 returns with all new episodes
- 2/11: The In Between premieres
- 2/17: Big Nate premieres
- 2/24: Wasteland premieres
Sports on Paramount Plus
- 2/1: AFC Men’s World Cup Qualifiers
- 2/2: Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifiers
- 2/2 – 2/6: AFC Women’s Asian Cup Final, Semifinals & World Cup Playoffs
- 2/5: NCAA Basketball – Tennessee @ South Carolina
- 2/5 – 2/6: PGA TOUR – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Third and Final-Round coverage
- 2/6: Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Ariat 15/15 Bucking Battle
- 2/6: NCAA Basketball – Maryland @ Ohio State
- 2/12: NCAA Basketball – Oklahoma @ Kansas
- 2/12 – 2/13: PGA TOUR – Waste Management Phoenix Open Third and Final-Round coverage
- 2/13: Professional Bull Riding: (PBR) Express Ranches 15/15 Bucking Battle
- 2/13: NCAA Basketball – Maryland @ Purdue
- 2/15 – 2/16: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matches
- 2/16 – 2/22: Concacaf Women’s World Cup Qualifiers
- 2/17 & 2/24: UEFA Europa League Knockout Round matches
- 2/17 & 2/24 – UEFA Europa Conference League Knockout Round matches
- 2/17 – 2/23: International Women’s Soccer – Arnold Clark Cup
- 2/19: NCAA March Madness Men’s Bracket Preview
- 2/19: NCAA Basketball – Alabama @ Kentucky
- 2/19 – 2/20: PGA TOUR – The Genesis Invitational Third and Final-Round coverage
- 2/20: Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Competition
- 2/20: NCAA Basketball – Michigan @ Wisconsin
- 2/22 – 2/23: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matches
- 2/25: Combate Global MMA action
- 2/26: NCAA Basketball – Oklahoma State @ Oklahoma
- 2/26: NCAA Basketball – Kentucky @ Arkansas
- 2/26: NCAA Basketball – UCLA @ Oregon State
- 2/27: NCAA Basketball – Connecticut @ Georgetown
- 2/27: NCAA Basketball – Illinois @ Michigan
- 2/27: NCAA Basketball – Ohio State @ Maryland
- Throughout February: Italy’s Serie A competition
- Throughout February: Italy’s Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Quarterfinals action
- Throughout February: Scottish Professional Football League competition
- Throughout February Argentina Copa de la Liga competition
Streaming February 1st
- 1984
- Airplane!
- Airplane II: The Sequel
- Apartment Troubles
- Black Sheep
- Breakfast at Tiffany’s
- Broken Arrow
- Casualties of War
- Clue
- Cousins
- Crocodile Dundee
- El Dorado
- Fight Club
- Glory
- He Got Game
- Invasion of the Body Snatchers
- Jackass 2.5
- Jackass 3
- Jackass 3.5
- Jackass Number Two
- Jackass: The Movie
- Love Story
- Major League
- McLintock!
- Narc
- Patriot Games
- Rosemary’s Baby
- Roxanne
- Small Soldiers
- Step Up
- Strictly Ballroom
- Summer Rental
- Team America: World Police
- Terms Of Endearment
- That Thing You Do!
- The Accused
- The Ambassador
- The Back-up Plan
- The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button
- The Doors
- The French Connection
- The January Man
- The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
- The Ring Two
- The Sons of Katie Elder
- The Stepfather
- There Will Be Blood
- Turbulence
- Wayne’s World
Streaming February 2nd
- Disrupt & Dismantle (Season 1)
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (Season 3)
Streaming February 3rd
- The Deep House
Streaming February 9th
- Ink Master (Season 13)
- Jackass (Seasons 1 – 2, 4)
- Legends of the Pharaohs
- Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (Season 9)
- Murderous History
- Stormborn
- The Challenge (Seasons 10, 35)
- The Jim Jefferies Show (Season 3)
Streaming February 10th
- Gully
Streaming February 14th
- The Space Between
Streaming February 16th
- America’s Wild Border: Northern Exposure
- Big Brother Australia (Seasons 12 – 13)
- Big Brother Canada (Seasons 1 – 3, 5, 7)
- Black Ink Crew Compton (Season 1)
- Ocean Super Predators
- Tasmania: Curious Life of Quolls
- The Adventures of Paddington (Season 1)
- Virus Hunting: Cave to COVID
Streaming February 17th
- A House on the Bayou
Streaming February 22nd
- How It Ends
Streaming February 23rd
- Air Disasters (Season 16)
- Black Ink Crew Compton
- Inside Hampton Court Palace
- It’s Pony (Season 1)
- Malawi Wildlife Rescue
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season 2)
- Searching for Secrets
- Wildest California
- Yukon’s Wild Grizzlies
Paramount Plus new releases for January 2022
Paramount Plus Originals, Exclusives, and Specials
- 1/6: Star Trek: Prodigy returns with new episodes
- 1/19: The End of the Storm
- 1/20: The Envoys
- 1/31: The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards
Sports on Paramount Plus
- 1/1: NCAA Basketball – Memphis @ Wichita State
- 1/1: NCAA Basketball – Villanova @ Seton Hall
- 1/1: NCAA Basketball – San Diego State @ UNLV
- 1/2: NFL ON CBS Week 17 (check local listings)
- 1/2: Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League
- 1/3: Scottish Professional Football League – Hibernian vs. Heart of Midlothian
- 1/8: NCAA Basketball – Wichita State @ Houston
- 1/8: NCAA Basketball – Texas @ Oklahoma State
- 1/8: NCAA Basketball – Nevada @ San Diego State
- 1/9: NFL ON CBS Week 18 Doubleheader (check local listings)
- 1/15: Professional Bull Riding competition
- 1/15: NCAA Basketball – West Virginia @ Kansas
- 1/15 – 1/16: NFL ON CBS – NFL Wild Card Weekend
- 1/16: Professional Bull Riding competition
- 1/19: Liverpool FC documentary “End of the Storm” debuts on Paramount+
- 1/22: NCAA Basketball – Kentucky @ Auburn
- 1/22 – 1/23: NFL ON CBS – NFL Divisional Playoffs
- 1/23: NCAA Basketball – Michigan @ Indiana
- 1/27: Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifying competition
- 1/27: AFC Men’s World Cup Qualifiers
- 1/28 – 1/29: PGA TOUR – Farmers Insurance Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)
- 1/29: NCAA Basketball – Michigan @ Michigan State
- 1/29: NCAA Basketball – Arizona State @ Arizona
- 1/30: NCAA Basketball – Ohio State @ Purdue
- 1/30: Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifying competition
- 1/30: United States Men’s National Soccer Team vs. Canada
- 1/30: NFL ON CBS – AFC Championship
- Throughout January – Italy’s Serie A competition
- Throughout January – Italy’s Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Round of 16 action
- Throughout January – AFC Women’s Asian Cup Group Stage & Quarterfinals
Streaming January 5th
- 10 Cloverfield Lane
- American Beauty
- Amistad
- An Officer And A Gentleman
- Black Rain
- Black Sunday
- Blue Chips
- Case 39
- Charlie’s Angels
- Commando
- Commando (Director’s Cut)
- Devil In A Blue Dress
- Fire In The Sky
- Footloose
- Forces Of Nature
- G.I. Jane
- Gimme Shelter
- Head of State
- Hidalgo
- Home For The Holidays
- Hondo
- Hotel for Dogs
- Hugo
- Jacob’s Ladder
- Last of the Mohicans
- Lifeguard
- Madonna: Truth Or Dare
- Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
- Moulin Rouge
- Mr. Holland’s Opus
- Once Upon A Time In The West
- Open Range
- Panic Room
- Paranormal Activity
- Paranormal Activity 2
- Paranormal Activity 3
- Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
- Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones
- Planes, Trains and Automobiles
- Real Genius
- Red Eye
- Resident Evil
- Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
- Sidewalks Of New York
- Snow Day
- The Foot Fist Way
- The Machinist
- The Rugrats Movie
- The Stepford Wives
- Trekkies 2
- Scrooge
- Three Days of the Condor
- Waiting for Superman
- What About Bob?
- What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
- Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!
- Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling
- Wuthering Heights
- Good Sam (Season 1)
- The Amazing Race (Season 33)
- Undercover Boss (Season 11)
Streaming January 6th
- Indivisible Healing Hate
Streaming January 10th
- Black Bear
Streaming January 12th
- AwesomenessTV’s Next Influencer (Season 3)
- Danger Force (Season 1)
- Danger Force Minisodes (Season 1)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 12)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked (Season 12)
Streaming January 13th
- AwesomenessTV’s Next Influencer (Season 3)
Streaming January 19th
- Air Disasters (Season 16)
- Alternatino with Arturo Castro (Season 1)
- Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader (Season 1)
- Australian Survivor (Seasons 1 – 3)
- Blaze and the Monster Machines (Season 5)
- Game Of Clones (Season 1)
- Ghosted: Love Gone Missing (Season 1)
- Inside Hampton Court Palace (Season 1)
- Malawi Wildlife Rescue (Season 1)
- Patrice O’Neal: Killing is Easy
- Roy Wood Jr.: Imperfect Messenger
- Ryan’s Mystery Playdate (Season 3)
- Searching for Secrets (Season 1)
- Survivor New Zealand (Season 1)
- Survivor South Africa (Seasons 6 – 7)
- Tosh.0 (Season 11)
- Vaxxed Nation
Streaming January 24th
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Season 5)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked (Season 2)
Paramount Plus new releases for December 2021
Paramount Plus Originals, Exclusives, and Specials
- 12/2: Queen of the Universe premieres
- 12/2: Rugrats holiday episode debuts
- 12/12: A Christmas Proposal premieres
- 12/19: 1883 premieres
- 12/19: Christmas Takes Flight premieres
- 12/23: Reno 911! The Hunt for QANON premieres
- 12/31: New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash premieres
Sports on Paramount Plus
- 12/3, 12/12: Combate Global MMA Action
- 12/4: NCAA Basketball – San Diego State @ Michigan
- 12/4: College Football – SEC Championship – Georgia vs. Alabama
- 12/5: NFL ON CBS Week 13 Doubleheader (check local listings)
- 12/7-12/8: UEFA Champions League
- 12/8: Black and White Stripes: The Juventus Story documentary
- 12/9: UEFA Europa League & UEFA Europa Conference League
- 12/11: College Football – The Army-Navy Game
- 12/12: Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol final matchday
- 12/12: NFL ON CBS Week 14 Doubleheader (check local listings)
- 12/13: UEFA Champions League Draw
- 12/14-12/16: Coppa Italia Frecciarossa
- 12/16: NWSL Expansion Draft
- 12/18: NWSL Draft
- 12/18: NCAA Basketball – Texas Tech vs. Gonzaga
- 12/18: NCAA Basketball – CBS Sports Classic – North Carolina vs. UCLA
- 12/18: NCAA Basketball – CBS Sports Classic – Kentucky vs. Ohio State
- 12/19: NFL ON CBS Week 15 (check local listings)
- 12/19: Major League Fishing – 2021 Heavy Hitters Classic
- 12/19: Scottish Premier Sports Cup Final
- 12/25: Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
- 12/25: WCRA Cowtown Christmas Championship Rodeo
- 12/25: 2021 Rogue Invitational
- 12/25: The Musial Awards
- 12/26: NFL ON CBS Week 16 Doubleheader (check local listings)
- 12/31: College Football – Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
- Throughout December – Scottish Professional Football League competition
- Throughout December – Brazil’s Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition
- Throughout December – Italy’s Serie A competition
Streaming December 1st
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
- Alienator
- Back To School
- Bridget Jones’s Baby
- Bridget Jones’s Diary
- Bull Durham
- Chattahoochee
- Cherry 2000
- Chocolate
- Clerks
- Con Air
- Cujo
- Days of Heaven
- Dead Man Walking
- Erik the Viking
- Flight of the Intruder
- Friday the 13th
- From Dusk Till Dawn
- Four Weddings And A Funeral
- Halloween VIII: Resurrection
- Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
- Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth
- Hellraiser IV: Bloodline
- Hollow Man
- King Kong
- Love Field
- Making Mr. Right
- My Best Friend’s Wedding
- O (Othello)
- Regarding Henry
- Saving Private Ryan
- Scream
- Scream 2
- Scream 3
- Shooter
- Silverado
- Soda Cracker
- Something’s Gotta Give
- Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift
- Stephen King’s Silver Bullet
- Stephen King’s Thinner
- Superbeast
- The A-Team
- The Black Stallion
- The Black Stallion Returns
- The Curse
- The Dungeonmaster
- The Firm
- The Haunting
- The Heartbreak Kid
- The Siege of Firebase Gloria
- The Warriors
- Troll
- Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000
- Wes Craven Presents: They
- Young Guns
- Young Guns II
Streaming December 7th
- World War Z
Streaming December 8th
- 100 Days to Fall in Love premieres
- Aerial Greece
- America’s Heartland: Wild Prairie Reborn
- Black & White Stripes: The Juventus Story
- Bubble Guppies (Season 5, Episodes 1-10)
- Danger Force Minisodes (Season 1)
- Inside the Food Factory (Season 1)
- Inside the Tower of London (Season 1)
- Legends of the Pharaohs (Season 1)
- Murderous History (Season 1)
- Nickelodeon’s Ho Ho Holiday Special
- Stormborn (Season 1)
- The All-Star Nickmas Spectacular Special
- To Catch a Thief premieres
- Top Elf (Season 1)
Streaming December 9th
- Transformers: The Last Knight
Streaming December 15th
- America’s Wild Border: Northern Exposure
- Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club (Seasons 5-6)
- Ocean Super Predators
- Survivor: New Zealand (Season 2)
- Survivor: South Africa (Season 8)
- Tasmania: Curious Life of Quolls
- Virus Hunting: Cave to COVID
- Wildest California
- Yukon’s Wild Grizzlies
Streaming December 18th
- Teen Wolf (Seasons 1-6)
Paramount Plus new releases for November 2021
Paramount Plus Originals, Exclusives, and Specials
- 11/10: Premiere of Clifford the Big Red Dog
- 11/11: Premiere of The Game
- 11/11: Season 2 premiere of The Challenge: All Stars
- 11/14: Premiere of Adele One Night Only Special
- 11/14: Premiere of Mayor of Kingstown
- 11/18: Season 4 premiere of Star Trek: Discovery
- 11/18: Season 2 premiere of Texas 6
- 11/19: Premiere of Oasis Knebworth 1996
- 11/24: Premiere of The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles
- 11/26: Premiere of A Loud House Christmas
Sports on Paramount Plus
- 11/2, 11/3: UEFA Champions League
- 11/4: UEFA Europa League & UEFA Europa Conference League
- 11/6: College Football on CBS – Army vs. Air Force
- 11/6: SEC on CBS
- 11/7: NFL ON CBS Week 9 (check local listings)
- 11/7: Professional Bull Riding competition
- 11/11, 11/16: Asian Football Confederation Men’s World Cup Qualifiers
- 11/12, 11/19, 11/26: Combate Global MMA Action
- 11/12, 11/16: Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifiers
- 11/13: 2021 Rogue Invitational
- 11/13: 2021 STIHL TIMBERSPORTS Series Men’s and Women’s Championships
- 11/13: SEC on CBS
- 11/14: NFL ON CBS Week 10 Doubleheader (check local listings)
- 11/16: U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team vs. Jamaica
- 11/20: NWSL Championship Game
- 11/20: SEC on CBS
- 11/21: NFL ON CBS Week 11 (check local listings)
- 11/21: Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
- 11/23: Asian Football Confederation Champions League Final
- 11/23, 11/24: UEFA Champions League
- 11/24, 11/25: UEFA Europa League & UEFA Europa Conference League
- 11/25: NFL ON CBS – Thanksgiving Day – Las Vegas Raiders @ Dallas Cowboys
- 11/26 – 11/30: UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers
- 11/26: College Football on CBS – Boise State vs. San Diego State
- 11/26: SEC on CBS – Missouri vs. Arkansas (3:30 PM, ET)
- 11/27: SEC on CBS
- 11/28: NFL ON CBS Week 12 (check local listings)
- Throughout November: Brazil’s Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition
- Throughout November: Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition
- Throughout November: Scotland Professional Football League competition
- Throughout November: Italy’s Serie A competition
Streaming November 1st
- Abandon
- Addams Family Values
- All the Right Moves
- Apache Uprising
- Beatriz at Dinner
- Black Dynamite
- Bounce
- Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo
- Breaking News in Yuba County
- Buffalo Bill and The Indians
- Candyman: Farewell To The Flesh
- China Moon
- Cutter’s Way
- Dark Angel
- Doc
- Dr. Phibes Rises Again!
- Enter the Ninja
- Eye for An Eye
- Eye of the Needle
- Fargo
- Flesh and Bone
- Friday The 13th Part II
- Friday The 13th Part V: A New Beginning
- Friday The 13th Part VI : Jason Lives
- Friday The 13th Part VII:The New Blood
- Friday The 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
- Gone Baby Gone
- Hardball
- How to Beat the High Cost of Living
- I Escaped From Devil’s Island
- In Secret
- Modern Girls
- Kate & Leopold
- Once Upon A Time In The West
- Pootie Tang
- Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
- Real Men
- Resident Evil
- Revenge of the Ninja
- Sahara
- Single White Female
- Sleepless In Seattle
- Star Trek
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre II
- That Thing You Do!
- The Fifth Element
- The Fighter
- The Fly
- The General’s Daughter
- The Legend of Zorro
- The Outside
- The Prestige
- The Quiet Man
- The Shootist
- The Switch
- The Uninvited
- The Wood
- Troll 2
- True Grit
Streaming November 3rd
- Awkward (Seasons 1-5)
- Before I Forget (Season 1)
- Black Ink Crew (Season 7)
- Black Ink Crew Chicago (Season 5)
- Love & Hip Hop Miami (Seasons 1-2)
- Teen Mom (Season 8)
Streaming November 8th
- Emperor
- Pain & Gain
Streaming November 10th
- Aerial Britain (Season 2)
- Air Warriors (Season 8)
- America’s Wild Border: Northern Exposure
- My Super Sweet 16 (Seasons 1-2, 4-10)
- Ocean Super Predators
- Sacred Sites (Season 2)
- Tasmania: Curious Life of Quolls
- Virus Hunting: Cave to COVID
- Wildest California
- Yukon’s Wild Grizzlies
Streaming November 17th
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
- Love & Hip Hop Hollywood (Season 6)
- Love & Listings (Season 1)
- PAW Patrol (Season 6)
- The Loud House (Season 4)
