What to watch on Paramount Plus: New movies and shows in March 2022

If you’re a huge fan of sports, no streaming service suits your needs better than Paramount Plus. Every month, basketball games, soccer matches, and pro golf tournaments stream live on the service. But there’s plenty else to watch on Paramount Plus as well.

In March, Paramount Plus will debut the first season of its Halo series, based on the popular Xbox games. Star Trek: Picard is also returning for its season, and for some reason, there’s a live-action sequel to The Fairly OddParents as well.

What shows are on Paramount Plus in March 2022

Paramount Plus Originals, Exclusives, and Specials

2/23: Three Months premieres

3/03: Star Trek: Picard Season 2 premieres

3/24: HALO premieres

3/31: The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder premieres

Sports on Paramount Plus

3/1 – 3/2: Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Semifinals – Leg 1 matches

3/5: NCAA Basketball – Alabama @ LSU

3/5: NCAA Basketball – Kentucky @ Florida

3/5: NCAA Basketball – Oregon @ Washington State

3/6: NCAA Basketball – Houston @ Memphis

3/6: NCAA Basketball – Missouri Valley Conference Championship

3/6: NCAA Basketball – Maryland @ Michigan State

3/8 – 3/9: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 – Leg 2 matches

3/10: UEFA Europa League Round of 16 – Leg 1 matches

3/10: UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 – Leg 1 matches

3/12: NCAA Basketball – Big Ten Semifinals

3/12: NCAA Basketball – Mountain West Championship

3/13: NCAA Basketball – Atlantic 10 Championship

3/13: NCAA Basketball – Big Ten Championship

3/13: NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show

3/15 – 3/16: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 – Leg 2 matches

3/17: UEFA Europa League Round of 16 – Leg 2 matches

3/17: UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 – Leg 2 matches

3/18: UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals & Semifinals Draw

3/24 & 3/29: AFC Men’s World Cup Qualifiers

3/24, 3/27 & 3/30: Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifiers

3/24: U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team vs. Mexico

3/24: Combate Global MMA action

3/26: Professional Bull Riding (PBR)

3/26: NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship

3/27: Professional Bull Riding (PBR)

3/30: U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team vs. Costa Rica

Throughout March: NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship

Throughout March: Italy’s Serie A competition

Throughout March: NWSL Challenge Cup (begins March 18)

Throughout March: Scottish Professional Football League competition

Throughout March: Argentina Copa de la Liga competition

Streaming March 1st

2 Days In The Valley

48 Hrs.

Another 48 Hrs.

Beaches

Behind Enemy Lines

Benny & Joon

Blue Velvet

Dance Flick

Deuces Wild

Devil In A Blue Dress

Downhill Racer

Edward Scissorhands

Flatliners

Forever My Girl

Garden State

Ghoulies

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral

Heaven Can Wait

Kingpin

Kiss The Girls

Look Who’s Talking

Peggy Sue Got Married

Platoon Leader

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

Scary Movie 3

Selma

Shanghai Noon

Shine a Light

Single White Female

The Fighter

The Firm

The Gift

The Golden Child

The Greatest Story Ever Told

The Last Waltz

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

The Omen

The Royal Tenenbaums

The Tailor of Panama

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Terminal

The Woman in Black

Vertical Limit

Streaming March 9th

Aerieal Greece

America’s Heartland: Wild Prairie Reborn

Corporate (Season 3)

Ex on the Beach (Season 4)

Girl Code (Seasons 3, 4)

Inside the Tower of London

Love & Hip Hop Miami (Season 3)

MTV Floribama Shore (Season 3)

Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory (Seasons 4 – 7)

Survivor (Season 42)

Streaming March 10th

American Refugee

Streaming March 16th

Baby Shark’s Big Show Shorts (Season 1)

Bar Rescue (Season 7)

Beyond the Edge (Season 1)

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out (Seasons 11 – 14)

Streaming March 23rd

Summer Days, Summer Nights

Wrath of Man

Silent Library (Seasons 2 – 4)

Streaming March 29th

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa Extended Cut

Streaming March 30th

Age of Humans

Dogs With Extraordinary Jobs

Inside the Food Factory

Mighty Trains (Season 4)

Over Australia (Season 1)

Secrets (Season 7)

Tomb Hunters (Season 1)

Streaming March 31st

How We Roll (Season 1)

Paramount Plus new releases for February 2022

Paramount Plus Originals, Exclusives, and Specials

2/2: Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 premieres

2/10: Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 returns with all new episodes

2/11: The In Between premieres

2/17: Big Nate premieres

2/24: Wasteland premieres

Sports on Paramount Plus

2/1: AFC Men’s World Cup Qualifiers

2/2: Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifiers

2/2 – 2/6: AFC Women’s Asian Cup Final, Semifinals & World Cup Playoffs

2/5: NCAA Basketball – Tennessee @ South Carolina

2/5 – 2/6: PGA TOUR – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Third and Final-Round coverage

2/6: Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Ariat 15/15 Bucking Battle

2/6: NCAA Basketball – Maryland @ Ohio State

2/12: NCAA Basketball – Oklahoma @ Kansas

2/12 – 2/13: PGA TOUR – Waste Management Phoenix Open Third and Final-Round coverage

2/13: Professional Bull Riding: (PBR) Express Ranches 15/15 Bucking Battle

2/13: NCAA Basketball – Maryland @ Purdue

2/15 – 2/16: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matches

2/16 – 2/22: Concacaf Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

2/17 & 2/24: UEFA Europa League Knockout Round matches

2/17 & 2/24 – UEFA Europa Conference League Knockout Round matches

2/17 – 2/23: International Women’s Soccer – Arnold Clark Cup

2/19: NCAA March Madness Men’s Bracket Preview

2/19: NCAA Basketball – Alabama @ Kentucky

2/19 – 2/20: PGA TOUR – The Genesis Invitational Third and Final-Round coverage

2/20: Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Competition

2/20: NCAA Basketball – Michigan @ Wisconsin

2/22 – 2/23: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matches

2/25: Combate Global MMA action

2/26: NCAA Basketball – Oklahoma State @ Oklahoma

2/26: NCAA Basketball – Kentucky @ Arkansas

2/26: NCAA Basketball – UCLA @ Oregon State

2/27: NCAA Basketball – Connecticut @ Georgetown

2/27: NCAA Basketball – Illinois @ Michigan

2/27: NCAA Basketball – Ohio State @ Maryland

Throughout February: Italy’s Serie A competition

Throughout February: Italy’s Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Quarterfinals action

Throughout February: Scottish Professional Football League competition

Throughout February Argentina Copa de la Liga competition

Streaming February 1st

1984

Airplane!

Airplane II: The Sequel

Apartment Troubles

Black Sheep

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Broken Arrow

Casualties of War

Clue

Cousins

Crocodile Dundee

El Dorado

Fight Club

Glory

He Got Game

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3

Jackass 3.5

Jackass Number Two

Jackass: The Movie

Love Story

Major League

McLintock!

Narc

Patriot Games

Rosemary’s Baby

Roxanne

Small Soldiers

Step Up

Strictly Ballroom

Summer Rental

Team America: World Police

Terms Of Endearment

That Thing You Do!

The Accused

The Ambassador

The Back-up Plan

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button

The Doors

The French Connection

The January Man

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

The Ring Two

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Stepfather

There Will Be Blood

Turbulence

Wayne’s World

Streaming February 2nd

Disrupt & Dismantle (Season 1)

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (Season 3)

Streaming February 3rd

The Deep House

Streaming February 9th

Ink Master (Season 13)

Jackass (Seasons 1 – 2, 4)

Legends of the Pharaohs

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (Season 9)

Murderous History

Stormborn

The Challenge (Seasons 10, 35)

The Jim Jefferies Show (Season 3)

Streaming February 10th

Gully

Streaming February 14th

The Space Between

Streaming February 16th

America’s Wild Border: Northern Exposure

Big Brother Australia (Seasons 12 – 13)

Big Brother Canada (Seasons 1 – 3, 5, 7)

Black Ink Crew Compton (Season 1)

Ocean Super Predators

Tasmania: Curious Life of Quolls

The Adventures of Paddington (Season 1)

Virus Hunting: Cave to COVID

Streaming February 17th

A House on the Bayou

Streaming February 22nd

How It Ends

Streaming February 23rd

Air Disasters (Season 16)

Black Ink Crew Compton

Inside Hampton Court Palace

It’s Pony (Season 1)

Malawi Wildlife Rescue

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season 2)

Searching for Secrets

Wildest California

Yukon’s Wild Grizzlies

Paramount Plus new releases for January 2022

Paramount Plus Originals, Exclusives, and Specials

1/6: Star Trek: Prodigy returns with new episodes

1/19: The End of the Storm

1/20: The Envoys

1/31: The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Sports on Paramount Plus

1/1: NCAA Basketball – Memphis @ Wichita State

1/1: NCAA Basketball – Villanova @ Seton Hall

1/1: NCAA Basketball – San Diego State @ UNLV

1/2: NFL ON CBS Week 17 (check local listings)

1/2: Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League

1/3: Scottish Professional Football League – Hibernian vs. Heart of Midlothian

1/8: NCAA Basketball – Wichita State @ Houston

1/8: NCAA Basketball – Texas @ Oklahoma State

1/8: NCAA Basketball – Nevada @ San Diego State

1/9: NFL ON CBS Week 18 Doubleheader (check local listings)

1/15: Professional Bull Riding competition

1/15: NCAA Basketball – West Virginia @ Kansas

1/15 – 1/16: NFL ON CBS – NFL Wild Card Weekend

1/16: Professional Bull Riding competition

1/19: Liverpool FC documentary “End of the Storm” debuts on Paramount+

1/22: NCAA Basketball – Kentucky @ Auburn

1/22 – 1/23: NFL ON CBS – NFL Divisional Playoffs

1/23: NCAA Basketball – Michigan @ Indiana

1/27: Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifying competition

1/27: AFC Men’s World Cup Qualifiers

1/28 – 1/29: PGA TOUR – Farmers Insurance Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)

1/29: NCAA Basketball – Michigan @ Michigan State

1/29: NCAA Basketball – Arizona State @ Arizona

1/30: NCAA Basketball – Ohio State @ Purdue

1/30: Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifying competition

1/30: United States Men’s National Soccer Team vs. Canada

1/30: NFL ON CBS – AFC Championship

Throughout January – Italy’s Serie A competition

Throughout January – Italy’s Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Round of 16 action

Throughout January – AFC Women’s Asian Cup Group Stage & Quarterfinals

Streaming January 5th

10 Cloverfield Lane

American Beauty

Amistad

An Officer And A Gentleman

Black Rain

Black Sunday

Blue Chips

Case 39

Charlie’s Angels

Commando

Commando (Director’s Cut)

Devil In A Blue Dress

Fire In The Sky

Footloose

Forces Of Nature

G.I. Jane

Gimme Shelter

Head of State

Hidalgo

Home For The Holidays

Hondo

Hotel for Dogs

Hugo

Jacob’s Ladder

Last of the Mohicans

Lifeguard

Madonna: Truth Or Dare

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World

Moulin Rouge

Mr. Holland’s Opus

Once Upon A Time In The West

Open Range

Panic Room

Paranormal Activity

Paranormal Activity 2

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Real Genius

Red Eye

Resident Evil

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

Sidewalks Of New York

Snow Day

The Foot Fist Way

The Machinist

The Rugrats Movie

The Stepford Wives

Trekkies 2

Scrooge

Three Days of the Condor

Waiting for Superman

What About Bob?

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!

Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling

Wuthering Heights

Good Sam (Season 1)

The Amazing Race (Season 33)

Undercover Boss (Season 11)

Streaming January 6th

Indivisible Healing Hate

Streaming January 10th

Black Bear

Streaming January 12th

AwesomenessTV’s Next Influencer (Season 3)

Danger Force (Season 1)

Danger Force Minisodes (Season 1)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 12)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked (Season 12)

Streaming January 13th

AwesomenessTV’s Next Influencer (Season 3)

Streaming January 19th

Air Disasters (Season 16)

Alternatino with Arturo Castro (Season 1)

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader (Season 1)

Australian Survivor (Seasons 1 – 3)

Blaze and the Monster Machines (Season 5)

Game Of Clones (Season 1)

Ghosted: Love Gone Missing (Season 1)

Inside Hampton Court Palace (Season 1)

Malawi Wildlife Rescue (Season 1)

Patrice O’Neal: Killing is Easy

Roy Wood Jr.: Imperfect Messenger

Ryan’s Mystery Playdate (Season 3)

Searching for Secrets (Season 1)

Survivor New Zealand (Season 1)

Survivor South Africa (Seasons 6 – 7)

Tosh.0 (Season 11)

Vaxxed Nation

Streaming January 24th

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Season 5)

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked (Season 2)

Paramount Plus new releases for December 2021

Paramount Plus Originals, Exclusives, and Specials

12/2: Queen of the Universe premieres

12/2: Rugrats holiday episode debuts

12/12: A Christmas Proposal premieres

12/19: 1883 premieres

12/19: Christmas Takes Flight premieres

12/23: Reno 911! The Hunt for QANON premieres

12/31: New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash premieres

Sports on Paramount Plus

12/3, 12/12: Combate Global MMA Action

12/4: NCAA Basketball – San Diego State @ Michigan

12/4: College Football – SEC Championship – Georgia vs. Alabama

12/5: NFL ON CBS Week 13 Doubleheader (check local listings)

12/7-12/8: UEFA Champions League

12/8: Black and White Stripes: The Juventus Story documentary

12/9: UEFA Europa League & UEFA Europa Conference League

12/11: College Football – The Army-Navy Game

12/12: Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol final matchday

12/12: NFL ON CBS Week 14 Doubleheader (check local listings)

12/13: UEFA Champions League Draw

12/14-12/16: Coppa Italia Frecciarossa

12/16: NWSL Expansion Draft

12/18: NWSL Draft

12/18: NCAA Basketball – Texas Tech vs. Gonzaga

12/18: NCAA Basketball – CBS Sports Classic – North Carolina vs. UCLA

12/18: NCAA Basketball – CBS Sports Classic – Kentucky vs. Ohio State

12/19: NFL ON CBS Week 15 (check local listings)

12/19: Major League Fishing – 2021 Heavy Hitters Classic

12/19: Scottish Premier Sports Cup Final

12/25: Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

12/25: WCRA Cowtown Christmas Championship Rodeo

12/25: 2021 Rogue Invitational

12/25: The Musial Awards

12/26: NFL ON CBS Week 16 Doubleheader (check local listings)

12/31: College Football – Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Throughout December – Scottish Professional Football League competition

Throughout December – Brazil’s Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition

Throughout December – Italy’s Serie A competition

Streaming December 1st

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Alienator

Back To School

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Bull Durham

Chattahoochee

Cherry 2000

Chocolate

Clerks

Con Air

Cujo

Days of Heaven

Dead Man Walking

Erik the Viking

Flight of the Intruder

Friday the 13th

From Dusk Till Dawn

Four Weddings And A Funeral

Halloween VIII: Resurrection

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline

Hollow Man

King Kong

Love Field

Making Mr. Right

My Best Friend’s Wedding

O (Othello)

Regarding Henry

Saving Private Ryan

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

Shooter

Silverado

Soda Cracker

Something’s Gotta Give

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift

Stephen King’s Silver Bullet

Stephen King’s Thinner

Superbeast

The A-Team

The Black Stallion

The Black Stallion Returns

The Curse

The Dungeonmaster

The Firm

The Haunting

The Heartbreak Kid

The Siege of Firebase Gloria

The Warriors

Troll

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000

Wes Craven Presents: They

Young Guns

Young Guns II

Streaming December 7th

World War Z

Streaming December 8th

100 Days to Fall in Love premieres

Aerial Greece

America’s Heartland: Wild Prairie Reborn

Black & White Stripes: The Juventus Story

Bubble Guppies (Season 5, Episodes 1-10)

Danger Force Minisodes (Season 1)

Inside the Food Factory (Season 1)

Inside the Tower of London (Season 1)

Legends of the Pharaohs (Season 1)

Murderous History (Season 1)

Nickelodeon’s Ho Ho Holiday Special

Stormborn (Season 1)

The All-Star Nickmas Spectacular Special

To Catch a Thief premieres

Top Elf (Season 1)

Streaming December 9th

Transformers: The Last Knight

Streaming December 15th

America’s Wild Border: Northern Exposure

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club (Seasons 5-6)

Ocean Super Predators

Survivor: New Zealand (Season 2)

Survivor: South Africa (Season 8)

Tasmania: Curious Life of Quolls

Virus Hunting: Cave to COVID

Wildest California

Yukon’s Wild Grizzlies

Streaming December 18th

Teen Wolf (Seasons 1-6)

Paramount Plus new releases for November 2021

Paramount Plus Originals, Exclusives, and Specials

11/10: Premiere of Clifford the Big Red Dog

11/11: Premiere of The Game

11/11: Season 2 premiere of The Challenge: All Stars

11/14: Premiere of Adele One Night Only Special

11/14: Premiere of Mayor of Kingstown

11/18: Season 4 premiere of Star Trek: Discovery

11/18: Season 2 premiere of Texas 6

11/19: Premiere of Oasis Knebworth 1996

11/24: Premiere of The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles

11/26: Premiere of A Loud House Christmas

Sports on Paramount Plus

11/2, 11/3: UEFA Champions League

11/4: UEFA Europa League & UEFA Europa Conference League

11/6: College Football on CBS – Army vs. Air Force

11/6: SEC on CBS

11/7: NFL ON CBS Week 9 (check local listings)

11/7: Professional Bull Riding competition

11/11, 11/16: Asian Football Confederation Men’s World Cup Qualifiers

11/12, 11/19, 11/26: Combate Global MMA Action

11/12, 11/16: Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifiers

11/13: 2021 Rogue Invitational

11/13: 2021 STIHL TIMBERSPORTS Series Men’s and Women’s Championships

11/13: SEC on CBS

11/14: NFL ON CBS Week 10 Doubleheader (check local listings)

11/16: U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team vs. Jamaica

11/20: NWSL Championship Game

11/20: SEC on CBS

11/21: NFL ON CBS Week 11 (check local listings)

11/21: Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

11/23: Asian Football Confederation Champions League Final

11/23, 11/24: UEFA Champions League

11/24, 11/25: UEFA Europa League & UEFA Europa Conference League

11/25: NFL ON CBS – Thanksgiving Day – Las Vegas Raiders @ Dallas Cowboys

11/26 – 11/30: UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

11/26: College Football on CBS – Boise State vs. San Diego State

11/26: SEC on CBS – Missouri vs. Arkansas (3:30 PM, ET)

11/27: SEC on CBS

11/28: NFL ON CBS Week 12 (check local listings)

Throughout November: Brazil’s Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition

Throughout November: Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition

Throughout November: Scotland Professional Football League competition

Throughout November: Italy’s Serie A competition

Streaming November 1st

Abandon

Addams Family Values

All the Right Moves

Apache Uprising

Beatriz at Dinner

Black Dynamite

Bounce

Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo

Breaking News in Yuba County

Buffalo Bill and The Indians

Candyman: Farewell To The Flesh

China Moon

Cutter’s Way

Dark Angel

Doc

Dr. Phibes Rises Again!

Enter the Ninja

Eye for An Eye

Eye of the Needle

Fargo

Flesh and Bone

Friday The 13th Part II

Friday The 13th Part V: A New Beginning

Friday The 13th Part VI : Jason Lives

Friday The 13th Part VII:The New Blood

Friday The 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

Gone Baby Gone

Hardball

How to Beat the High Cost of Living

I Escaped From Devil’s Island

In Secret

Modern Girls

Kate & Leopold

Once Upon A Time In The West

Pootie Tang

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Real Men

Resident Evil

Revenge of the Ninja

Sahara

Single White Female

Sleepless In Seattle

Star Trek

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II

That Thing You Do!

The Fifth Element

The Fighter

The Fly

The General’s Daughter

The Legend of Zorro

The Outside

The Prestige

The Quiet Man

The Shootist

The Switch

The Uninvited

The Wood

Troll 2

True Grit

Streaming November 3rd

Awkward (Seasons 1-5)

Before I Forget (Season 1)

Black Ink Crew (Season 7)

Black Ink Crew Chicago (Season 5)

Love & Hip Hop Miami (Seasons 1-2)

Teen Mom (Season 8)

Streaming November 8th

Emperor

Pain & Gain

Streaming November 10th

Aerial Britain (Season 2)

Air Warriors (Season 8)

America’s Wild Border: Northern Exposure

My Super Sweet 16 (Seasons 1-2, 4-10)

Ocean Super Predators

Sacred Sites (Season 2)

Tasmania: Curious Life of Quolls

Virus Hunting: Cave to COVID

Wildest California

Yukon’s Wild Grizzlies

Streaming November 17th

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood (Season 6)

Love & Listings (Season 1)

PAW Patrol (Season 6)

The Loud House (Season 4)

