Netflix would be insane not to renew Warrior Nun for a third season – these numbers prove it

2022 isn’t over yet, which means that Netflix still has time to drop some surprise hits on us between now and the end of the year. That said, certain things about the success of the streamer’s 2022 release slate are already plain to see — especially when it comes to which Netflix series, like the long-awaited second season of Warrior Nun, drew the strongest and most favorable response from viewers.

On that score, for example, Warrior Nun Season 2 has landed in a very exclusive category: Specifically, it’s one of just three Netflix series from 2022 that, as of this writing, are all still hanging on to perfect Rotten Tomatoes scores.

Warrior Nun Season 2 audience response

As I type these words, fans are still waiting anxiously for word of whether the action-packed Warrior Nun series — starring Alba Baptista as an orphan who joins an order of demon-fighting warrior nuns — will get a third season renewal. Thanks to the show’s hardcore fanbase, though, you can’t help but feel like Netflix would be crazy not to give it at least one more batch of episodes.

That’s partly because of what you see when you take a closer look at the Rotten Tomatoes data for this YA fan-favorite series.

Warrior Nun’s 100% score comes from the collective of critics who’ve individually reviewed the series — the show’s Rotten Tomatoes page lists a total of nine of those. The audience score, on the other hand, currently stands at 99% — but it’s based on feedback from more than 5,900 Rotten Tomatoes users.

Like the Roten Tomatoes user this weekend who raved that the new season “was an absolute masterpiece. The fighting scenes, the character growth in multiple characters, the romance, the sisterhood, the acting, EVERYTHING.”

Based on one unofficial tabulation, by the way, Warrior Nun’s Rotten Tomatoes performance might even reflect the best such scores for any Netflix series ever. And for the 7-day period that ended on November 20, Warrior Nun was one of the biggest English-language Netflix series in the world (based on the streamer’s weekly data).

In fact, both seasons of the show occupy their own spots on Netflix’s latest global Top 10 list. Season 2 garnered more than 27.7 million hours of viewing time over the latest 7-day period, compared to a little more than 20 million hours racked up by Season 1.

Two other Netflix series

Warrior Nun, however, isn’t the only Netflix series from 2022 to still enjoy a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. That distinction also belongs to two other series: Heartstopper, and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

Beyond these three series, you’ll still, of course, find plenty of other Netflix series released throughout this year that still enjoy strong Rotten Tomatoes scores of 90% or above. A perfect 100% is much harder to achieve — and harder, still, to maintain — which is why we’ve highlighted Warrior Nun above and these two additional series below.

Heartstopper

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 100%

Audience score: 97%

The audience reception to this 8-episode series was strong enough that Netflix has already renewed it for two more seasons. As for the story, here’s how the streamer summarizes it:

“When gentle Charlie and rugby-loving Nick meet at secondary school, they quickly discover that their unlikely friendship is blossoming into an unexpected romance. Charlie, Nick and their circle of friends must navigate the ever-relatable journey of self-discovery and acceptance, supporting each other as they learn to find their most authentic selves.”

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 100%

Audience score: 96%

This super-violent 10-episode Netflix anime release from video game development studio CD PROJEKT RED wowed viewers and rocketed up the Netflix global Top 10 list right out of the gate. From Netflix’s description of the show (which, sadly, won’t be getting a second season):

“The series tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in Night City — a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he stays alive by becoming an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk.”

