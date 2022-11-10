Warrior Nun season 2 just hit Netflix – here’s what people are saying

Recent weeks and months haven’t exactly been kind to Netflix fantasy series, with the streamer unceremoniously pulling the plug on fan favorites like First Kill and Fate: The Winx Saga. It can seem, at times, that there’s less patience than ever inside Netflix these days when it comes to letting a young show start to hit its stride, which is why you could have forgiven fans of Warrior Nun for holding their breath for a while now — up until, that is, the show’s November 10 Season 2 release date became official.

Warrior Nun Season 2 on Netflix

The streaming giant confirmed just days ago that the long-awaited 8-episode second season would begin streaming on Thursday, which was good news on multiple fronts:

A) because the show is fantastic

and B) because star Alba Baptista, a Portuguese actress who made her English-language debut in this Netflix series, is a commanding presence in whatever she does — be it as a saucy halo-bearer here for a sect of demon-hunting nuns, or as a silver screen ingenue in a swoon-worthy romance like this summer’s Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.

Reviews are still trickling in for the second season of Warrior Nun, which picks up in Episode 1 (Galatians 6:4-5) with Ava and Beatrice meeting an ally to take down a self-proclaimed prophet.

The early user response, however, has already given the show’s new batch of episodes a 100% perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of this writing, with many viewers and longtime fans raving that the new season is “literally amazing” and “absolutely incredible.”

me after selling my kidney to netflix so they renew warrior nun pic.twitter.com/CRQyKnVgeq — Jordy 🌱 warrior nun spoilers (@RED3CORAT3) November 10, 2022

“This season, and this show in general, is one of the best I’ve ever seen and without a doubt one of the best shows airing on Netflix right now,” one Rotten Tomatoes user posted. “Everybody should watch it, no regrets!!!”

On Thursday morning, show creator Simon Barry tweeted his amazement at how many fans have already binged the new season. “You guys are the best!! And thank you for all the messages of appreciation!”

Meantime, check a few new images below from the new season of Warrior Nun, which is based on the comic series by Ben Dunn.

