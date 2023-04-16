Critics are ripping these 2 new Netflix series to shreds – and one has a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix debuts so many series from one week to the next, that it’s just not possible for every new release or even the vast majority of them to turn into a hit for the streaming giant. There’s too much content for them all to be a winner, compared to the more boutique and curated approach of a rival like HBO. Two of Netflix’s newest series, meanwhile, have found themselves the subject of particularly withering criticism from reviewers — one of which is apparently so bad that it’s earned itself a rare 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The two new series in question are the steamy thriller Obsession, and the crime drama Florida Man.

Charlie Murphy as Anna Barton and Richard Armitage as William Farrow in “Obsession.” Image source: Ana Blumenkron/Netflix

The first of those two — a 4-part limited adaptation of the Josephine Hart novella Damage — is the more widely panned of the pair. It’s garnered terrible Rotten Tomatoes scores from both critics as well as fans (43% and 21%, respectively). “It gives us an overload of shlock, foreboding string music, and some depressing, grunty shagging,” one reviewer laments about the series, in which a British politico’s affair with his son’s fiance feels like Fifty Shades of Gray meets Anatomy of a Scandal.

Adds another unimpressed critic: “It’s about our basest impulses overriding our circuitry, sending us mad. But at one point, Richard Armitage aggressively tries to have sex with a bed and starts crying, so it’s quite difficult to take seriously.”

The second of the two new Netflix series to meet a less than enthusiastic reception, meanwhile, is Florida Man — a crime series whose title plays with the real-world meme and which comes from Jason Bateman’s production company.

The response to this series — in which Edgar Ramirez plays struggling ex-cop Mike Valentine, a gambling addict who owes money to a Philly mobster — is particularly interesting. As of this writing, it has a 0% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, yet an 80% audience score on the review aggregation site. That’s quite a spread, notwithstanding that the 0% is based on five critics’ takes at the moment (while the audience score comes from 50+ users at the moment).

Interestingly, both of these two new Netflix series are also in the US Top 10 as of Sunday (Obsession is #6, while Florida Man is #2 — just behind Beef). That suggests, among other things, that the row of content inside the Netflix app labeled “Top 10 TV Shows in the US Today” is more a measure of newness than anything else. Which is to say: People see new shows hit the app, and enough of a critical mass of subscribers then gives them a try — before, quite often, the new releases go on to rack up terrible scores and ratings.